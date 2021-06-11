Fact Check: Old Video Viral With False Claim Of 'Bangladeshi Muslims' Demanding A Separate State

A video of a group of protestors holding a banner and placards with texts on Assamese on them is viral on social media. The video is viral with the claim that the demonstrators are 'Bangladeshi Muslims' in Assam who are demanding a separate country. The claim further says that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took action against ''Bangladeshis'' by getting them beaten by the local police.

The protestors can be seen marching and chanting some slogans. In this one minute and 30 seconds-long viral video, a quarrel between the protestors and the police can be seen, which results in the thrashing of protestors by the policemen.

The video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The viral video is of Bangladeshi Muslims of Assam demanding a separate country.

By doing reverse image and keyword research, we found the more extended version of the viral video uploaded on Youtube by the channel 'Time of Dhubri' on 2 July 2017. The video is titled "GOALPARA INCIDENT- POLICE KILLED A YOUNG PROTESTER ''IYAQUB ALI''.

The YouTube description of the video says that in Kharbuja, Goalpara district, ASSAM, police resorted to lathi-charge and indiscriminately fired on a peaceful protest by citizens who were demanding the lifting of 'doubtful citizen and voters tag' imposed by the government against many genuine Indian.

On further search, we found that Scroll covered the same incident on 3 July 2017. According to their article, a Muslim protestor succumbed during police firing in Assam's Goalpara on 30 June 2017. The group was protesting against the state against the false accusation of them being termed illegal migrants or D(doubtful) voters.

The Scroll also quoted a political activist and "Facebook journalist" Hussain Ali Madani, who recorded the incident and posted it on Facebook through his user account on 30 June 2017.

The same incident was also reported by News Click on 2 July 2017. According to their article, the protest was led by an advocate Nazrul Islam and two other advocates. The protestors were marching towards National Highway 37.

Conclusion:

The viral video dates back to 30 June 2017. It is of Muslims of Khutamari village in Assam's Goalpara district protesting against the state against the false accusation of them being termed illegal migrants or D(doubtful) voters. Moreover, when this incident occurred, the CM of Assam was Sarbananda Sonowal and not Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is being applauded. Hence the claims shared along with the video is false.

This video has also been fact-checked by India Today.

