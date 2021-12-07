Pictures Of Different And Unrelated Structures Shared As Babri Majid

On 6 December 1992, the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh was demolished by a large group of activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and allied organisations. After a prolonged case over the disputed site, on 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court ordered to hand over the entire land to a trust to build the Hindu temple.

Remembering the demolition and riots that followed it, several social media users shared pictures of the Babri Mosque. A Facebook user shared a set of photographs and captioned, "Some rare pictures of Babri Masjid #BabriMasjidZindaHai."





A Facebook user shared some rare pictures of the Babri Mosque.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the shared pictures and found that some do not relate to the Babri Mosque. We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared images and concluded that they are of different structures and do not relate to the Babri Mosque.

The first picture is of the Motijheel masjid, located in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, and Wikipedia has a similar-looking image. According to Wikipedia, the Mosque was constructed by Nawazish Muhammad Khan, the son-in-law of Nawab Alivardi Khan.

The second picture is of the Jama masjid located at the Gulbarga fort of Karnataka. The official website of Islamic architecture in India carries a similar-looking image. According to Wikipedia, the Mosque was constructed in 1367 CE and had a similar architectural design to the interiors of the Spanish Mosque of Hyderabad, India.

Image Credit: Islamic Architecture in India

The third picture is of a window of a mosque of Ibu Tulan. A document in Portuguese carried the image. According to V&A, a leading museum of art and design website, the image is described as the Window grille in the Mosque of Ahmad ibn Tulun, Cairo.

The fourth picture represents the Green mosque of Turkey, popularly known as Yeşil Camii in Turkish. The Mosque is situated in Bursa, Turkey, and some identical images are present on the official website of Turkey's cultural portal. According to the information provided on Wikipedia, the Mosque was constructed on the order of the Grand Vizier Çandarlı Kara Halil Hayreddin Pasha of Sultan Murad I in Iznik. But, it was completed later by his son Ali Pasha.

We found a similar photo posted on the official page of Team-BHP, an automobile website. The picture was taken from Ibrahim Rauza, this famous mausoleum complex situated in Bijapur, Karnataka. It was built under Ibrahim Adil Shah II (1579-1627 CE).

To conclude, a set of old and unrelated structures has been shared on social media as some rare pictures of the Babri Mosque.

