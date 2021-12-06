All section
Caste discrimination
Verified Twitter Users Share Picture Of US Navy Ship To Celebrate Indian Navy Day

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Verified Twitter Users Share Picture Of US Navy Ship To Celebrate Indian Navy Day

Jakir Hassan

India,  6 Dec 2021 11:22 AM GMT

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found that the image being shared is not of an Indian naval ship but the US Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship.

Every year India celebrates Navy day on 4 December to recognize the accomplishments of the Indian Navy. In 1971, during the Indo-Pak war, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and called it Operation Trident. Several social media users shared pictures of naval ships to commend the Indian Navy.

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit shared the picture of a naval ship and captioned, "भारतीय नौदल दिनानिमित्त जवानांच्या अतुलनीय शौर्याला त्रिवार सलाम !!"

[English translation: Three salutes to the incomparable bravery of the soldiers on the occasion of Indian Navy Day !!]

BJP Jammu & Kashmir unit shared the picture of a naval ship and captioned it, "Greetings on Indian Navy Day A Grand Salute to The Guardians of the Sea."

Maanmohan Singh Pahujaa, the national coordination of the IT department of the Indian National Congress (INC), shared the photo. He captioned, "Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, famously wrote, "to be secure on land we must be supreme at sea." On this #NavyDay, I salute the brave men who have been protecting our Sea & Land. Jai Hind!".

P. C. Sharma, a former cabinet minister in INC government, shared the photo and captioned it, "देश की समुद्री सीमाओं की रक्षा करने वाले और देश की सीमा से दूर हमारे सामरिक हितों को मजबूती देने वाले भारतीय नौसेना के शूरवीरों को भारतीय #नौसेना_दिवस पर कोटिशः नमन एवं समस्त देशवासियों को नौ सेना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ..."

[English translation: Indian #नौसेना_दिवस salute to the brave hearts of the Indian Navy, who defend the country's maritime borders and strengthen our strategic interests away from the country's border, and wish all the countrymen a very Happy Navy Day.]

Kulpreet Yadav, an ex-armed forces officer, shared the picture of a naval ship and captioned it, "On 4 December 1971, "The Karachi strike group" attacked & crippled the Pakistan Navy. The strike group's commander, Commodore Babru Bhan Yadav was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra & Admiral S.M. Nanda, the Padma Vibhushan. Let's salute the indomitable spirit of Indian Naby today."

Claim:

Social media users shared the picture of a naval ship to commend the Indian Navy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading as the shared picture is not an Indian naval ship but US Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photo, which led us to articles that used the same picture.

Stars and Stripes used the picture as its feature image in an article published on 7 May 2009. It was captioned, "Defense Secretary Robert Gates has called for 55 Littoral Combat Ships, which are designed to operate in shallow, or littoral, waters."

Image Credit: Star and Stripes

Daily Mail used the picture in an article published on 2 November 2015. It was captioned, "Nifty: Littoral combat ships are comparatively small surface vessels fitted for naval combat close to shore".

Image Credit:
Daily Mail

Naval Post used the picture in an article published on 4 November 2020. It was captioned, "LCS is a highly manoeuvrable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions."

Image Credit: Naval Post

The official website of the US Navy cites LCS, "The Littoral Combat Ship would be designed as a focused-mission, modular, surface combatant smaller than a FFG but larger and more capable than a PC or MCM ship. LCS was envisioned to be an independently deployable, theater-based ship, capable of changing primary missions through modular Mission Package."

Evidently, social media users have shared a picture of the US Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship as an Indian naval ship to celebrate Navy Day.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: This Video Of Passengers Pushing Aeroplane Is From Nepal, Not India!

