Old Video Of Protest Against Baba Ramdev In Jodhpur Shared As Recent

A video of self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev is viral on social media. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen protesting against Baba Ramdev outside an airport. It is being claimed that recently slogans were raised against Ramdev in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, due to which he had to return from the airport.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "जोधपुर (राजस्थान) में लाला रामदेव के खिलाफ नारे लगे... एयरपोर्ट से ही बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ा.! गनीमत है कि कल तो नारे, आगे लाला को जूते पड़ने की प्रबल संभावना दिख रही है.! जनता जान चुकी है कि देश का दुश्मन है ये लाल कपड़ों वाला ढोंगी स्वामी."

[English Translation: Slogans were raised against Lala Ramdev in Jodhpur (Rajasthan). He had to return from the airport. Fortunately, yesterday only slogans were raised; there is a strong possibility of Lala getting shoes ahead! The public now knows that the enemies of this country are these red-clothed hypocrite lords.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.





Claim:

Slogans were raised against Baba Ramdev at Jodhpur airport, Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the viral footage using the InVid tool and found this video uploaded on Facebook page AAP Express and Indori Shayari Fans dated 29 September 2017. Thus, it is clear that the video is not recent but from 2017.

Taking our investigation further, we did a keyword search for credible news sources related to this incident. We found a news report of Jansatta and Amar Ujala dated October 2017. According to the report of Amar Ujala, Baba Ramdev went to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on 27 September 2017 to inaugurate Patanjali Gramodyog. Congress workers raised slogans against Baba Ramdev at the airport and asked Ramdev to bring back black money as he claimed during the 2014 election. The Congress workers also raised slogans against Prime Minister Modi and BJP. Amara Ujala report carried the stills of the viral video.

We found that a YouTube channel named SPN9News had also aired the video report on 1 October 2017.

Our investigation shows that the viral video where people raised slogans against yoga guru Baba Ramdev is not recent but from 2017. Hence, the viral claim is false.

