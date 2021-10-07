All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Protest Against Baba Ramdev In Jodhpur Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Protest Against Baba Ramdev In Jodhpur Shared As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Rajasthan,  7 Oct 2021 10:56 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, it is being claimed that slogans were raised against Ramdev in Jodhpur, Rajasthan due to which he had to return from the airport. The viral claim is false.

A video of self-styled yoga guru Baba Ramdev is viral on social media. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen protesting against Baba Ramdev outside an airport. It is being claimed that recently slogans were raised against Ramdev in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, due to which he had to return from the airport.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "जोधपुर (राजस्थान) में लाला रामदेव के खिलाफ नारे लगे... एयरपोर्ट से ही बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ा.! गनीमत है कि कल तो नारे, आगे लाला को जूते पड़ने की प्रबल संभावना दिख रही है.! जनता जान चुकी है कि देश का दुश्मन है ये लाल कपड़ों वाला ढोंगी स्वामी."

[English Translation: Slogans were raised against Lala Ramdev in Jodhpur (Rajasthan). He had to return from the airport. Fortunately, yesterday only slogans were raised; there is a strong possibility of Lala getting shoes ahead! The public now knows that the enemies of this country are these red-clothed hypocrite lords.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Slogans were raised against Baba Ramdev at Jodhpur airport, Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the viral footage using the InVid tool and found this video uploaded on Facebook page AAP Express and Indori Shayari Fans dated 29 September 2017. Thus, it is clear that the video is not recent but from 2017.

Taking our investigation further, we did a keyword search for credible news sources related to this incident. We found a news report of Jansatta and Amar Ujala dated October 2017. According to the report of Amar Ujala, Baba Ramdev went to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on 27 September 2017 to inaugurate Patanjali Gramodyog. Congress workers raised slogans against Baba Ramdev at the airport and asked Ramdev to bring back black money as he claimed during the 2014 election. The Congress workers also raised slogans against Prime Minister Modi and BJP. Amara Ujala report carried the stills of the viral video.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

We found that a YouTube channel named SPN9News had also aired the video report on 1 October 2017.

Our investigation shows that the viral video where people raised slogans against yoga guru Baba Ramdev is not recent but from 2017. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: News Platforms Report Edited Clip To Claim Rakesh Tikait Threatened Indian Media

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Baba Ramdev 
Jodhpur 
Rajasthan 
Black Money 
BJP 
Patanjali 

