Video Of Noida Police Encounter Falsely Shared As Incident From Azamgarh

A 16-second-video is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a few policemen can be seen along with an injured person. People on social media claim that the UP Police shot in the leg of a Muslim man who threatened to remove the Durga Puja pandal in Azamgarh.

A Facebook user shared the video with a caption in Hindi which reads, "आजमगढ़ में तमंचे के दम पर दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल हटाने की धमकी देने वाले आदिल का स्वागत सत्कार करती UP पुलिस, ये बंगाल नहीं उत्तरप्रदेश है, जहाँ ममता नहीं बाबा योगी जी का राज चलता है."

[English Translation: UP Police welcoming Adil, who threatened to remove Durga Puja pandal using the power of a gun in Azamgarh. This is Uttar Pradesh, not Bengal, where the rule of Baba Yogi ji runs, not Mamata.]

Another Twitter user shared this video and captioned it in Hindi, "आजमगढ़ में तमंचे के दम पर दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल हटाने की धमकी देने वाले आदिल का स्वागत सत्कार करती U P पुलिस, ये बंगाल नही उत्तरप्रदेश हैं, जहाँ ममता नही बाबा का राज चलत हैं."

[English Translation: UP Police welcoming Adil, who threatened to remove Durga Puja pandal wielding his gun in Azamgarh, it is Uttar Pradesh, not Bengal, there is no Mamta but Baba's rule is going on.]

आजमगढ़ में तमंचे के दम पर दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल हटाने की धमकी देने वाले आदिल का स्वागत सत्कार करती U P पुलिस, ये बंगाल नही उत्तरप्रदेश हैं, जहाँ ममता नही बाबा का राज चलत हैं। pic.twitter.com/YOLz4GUfTA — Vikas Raina (𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) October 26, 2021

It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

The viral video is if Azamgarh where a man was shot by UP Police for threatening to remove the Durga Puja pandal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Noida, where police had an encounter with the Pechkas Gang.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found the still of the viral video in a report of TV9 dated 18 October 2021. According to the report, Noida Police arrested four members of the Pechkas gang. The gang members used to rob people by giving lifts on their cars and forcing people to take out the money from their ATMs and later hit them with screwdrivers. The police bullets injured the four members during the encounter after the gang members fired on the police. According to the police, the gang has carried out several incidents during the last one and a half months.

We also found the tweet of Noida Police Commissionerate in which they have mentioned about the encounter. The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi, "थाना बीटा-2 क्षेत्र में चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस व गाड़ी में लिफ्ट देकर लोगों को पेंचकस मारकर घायल व लूट करने वाले अंतराज्यीय बदमाशों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान 04 बदमाशों के पैर में लगी गोली,घायल/गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से करीब 01 लाख रुपये नकद, 17 पेंचकस, कार व अवैध हथियार बरामद."

[English Translation: During the checking in police station Beta-2 area, four miscreants were shot in their legs, injured/arrested, about Rs 1 lakh Cash, 17 screwdrivers, car and illegal arms were recovered.]

थाना बीटा-2 क्षेत्र में चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस व गाड़ी में लिफ्ट देकर लोगों को पेंचकस मारकर घायल व लूट करने वाले अंतराज्यीय बदमाशों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान 04 बदमाशों के पैर में लगी गोली,घायल/गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से करीब 01 लाख रुपये नकद, 17 पेंचकस, कार व अवैध हथियार बरामद। pic.twitter.com/wzmqzq1W0h — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 17, 2021

It means the viral claim is false. We also searched for media reports to know whether the viral claim is valid or not. While doing a google search, we found a tweet of Azamgarh Police. According to the information mentioned in the tweet, a Muslim man threatened to remove the Durga pandal. While showing a gun, he threatened to kill the people who put up the Durga pandal. The accused is in the custody of the police now.

This video has nothing to do with Azamgarh. Our investigation shows that the viral video is from UP, Noida, where Noida police shot in the legs of the members of the Pechkas gang. Hence, the viral claim is false.



