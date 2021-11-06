Government Cancelled Degrees Of SMC Girl Students Who Raised Pro Pakistan Slogans? No, Viral Claim is False

Many videos are being circulated online claiming that the Kashmiri people celebrated the defeat of India in the ICC T20 world cup match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, a photo is viral on social media in which girls wearing Hijab can be seen standing in lines. It is being claimed that the viral picture is of students pursuing medical studies at Srinagar Medical College who chanted Pro Pakistan slogans. The degrees of these 100 girl students who raised the slogan have been cancelled.

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद का नारा लगाने वाली श्रीनगर मेडिकल कॉलेज की 100 सुंदरियाँ अब डॉक्टर नही बन पाएँगी सरकार ने डिग्री रद्द की ।। pic.twitter.com/W7VcjRxbcS — Thakur Ragar Singh (@ThakurRagar) November 2, 2021

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद का नारा लगाने वाली श्रीनगर मेडिकल कॉलेज की 100 सुंदरियाँ अब डॉक्टर नही बन पाएँगी सरकार ने डिग्री रद्द कर दी ..!!! #पाकिस्तान_मुर्दाबाद."

[English Translation: 100 beauties of Srinagar Medical College, who raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad, will no longer be able to become doctors, the government cancelled their degree. #Pakistan_murdabad.]

A Facebook user while sharing this image wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद का नारा लगाने वाली श्रीनगर मेडिकल कॉलेज की 100 सुंदरियाँ अब डॉक्टर नही बन पाएँगी सरकार ने डिग्री रद्द कर दी ..!!! #पाकिस्तान_मुर्दाबाद. सबकी ट्रेनिंग अधिकारी बाबा गोरखपुर वाले ही है| सभी राज्यों में कार्यवाही हुई."

[English Translation: 100 beauties of Srinagar Medical College, who raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad, will no longer be able to become doctors, the government cancelled the degree. #Pakistan_murdabad. Everyone's training officer is Baba from Gorakhpur. Action taken in all states.]

It is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Indian government cancelled the degrees of 100 girl students of Srinagar Medical College who raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is more than 4 years old.

On conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found this image in a website report named 5 Dariya News dated 12 November 2017. The report's title reads, "Winds of change: Muslim girls embrace education, aim high". According to the report, this picture is of the morning prayer of Fatima Girls Inter College located in Dawoodpur, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. This report was about a woman named Ghazala Tasneem, a housewife and mother of two from the Katihar district of Bihar who was selected for the Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination by securing 65th rank.

We also found this image on the Facebook page of Fatima Girls College & Schools dated 2017. In this post, the viral photo can be seen in a newspaper cutout. Along with the viral picture, the photo of Ghazala Tasneem, who got selected in the Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination, was also mentioned. The caption of the Facebook post reads "Morning Prayer @ College".

We also searched the internet for reports regarding the cancellation of degrees of 100 Kashmiri girl students. However, we could not find any such news, which mentions any such incident. However, we did come across several news reports in which the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two FIRs under UAPA after a video surfaced of students "celebrating" Pakistan's victory against India.

To sum up, an old image from 2017 of girls from Fatima Girls Inter College in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was falsely shared with a claim that the government cancelled the degrees of 100 girl students of Srinagar Medical College for "celebrating" Pakistan's victory. Also, the viral claim is baseless and fabricated. The government did not cancel the degrees of 100 students of Srinagar Medical college. Hence, the viral claim is false.

