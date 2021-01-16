Fact Check: Fake Claim Of Reliance Donating Solar Power Plant To Ram Mandir Goes Viral

Many people on social media are claiming that 'Reliance has donated solar power plant to Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya'. The claim is made in context to the donation drive for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that started from January 15, 2021.

Many Twitter users are sharing the claim which goes as, "Children of Mughals hate Ambani's family as Reliance donated solar power plant to Ram Mandir."

रिलांयस ने

राम मंदिर को कम्प्लीट सौर ऊर्जा प्लांट भेंट किया

🙏

इसलिए चुभता है अम्बानी.. इन मुगलो की औलादो को — Ranjan Kishor Manjhee (@Ranjankishorma2) January 5, 2021

The claim is also viral on Facebook, where many social media users are sharing the screenshot of a tweet purportedly belonging to Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation.

On January 11, 2021, the Twitter account purportedly belonging to Nita Ambani, tweeted that Reliance has donated solar power plant to Ram Mandir.



Archive of the tweet can be seen here

Claim:



Reliance has donated a solar power plant to the Ram temple that is under construction in Ayodhya.

Fact Check:

On doing a search with the keyword, 'Ram Mandir, donation', we found an article published on January 15, 2021, by The Indian Express about the donation campaign launched for Ram Mandir. The article said that the donation campaign for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has started on January 15. A similar article was earlier published by Hindustan Times, on December 28, 2020, which said that the donation for the Ram temple will begin on January 15. We found out most of the viral claim was posted before January 15.





BoomLive contacted Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, who confirmed that no such donation was made by Reliance. He said, "The donation drive for the temple will begin a day after Makar Sankranti, that is from January 15."

The Quint reported that Reliance refuted the viral claim and said that the group would announce via its official channel if such a donation is made.

Hence, the viral claim is fake.

Has Nita Ambani tweeted about the donation?

When we closely observed the Twitter account that purportedly belonged to Nita Ambani, we found that the Twitter handle's name is 'Nita Amabani'. While the actual second name is Ambani. We also saw that the Twitter account was created in September 2020 and has around 17,800 followers. At the time of reporting, we found that the Twitter account tweeted, "I will leave Twitter soon as nobody follows me, while I am giving a follow back to everyone."







Hence, the Twitter account in the name of Nita Ambani is fake. We also know that Nita Ambani is not on Twitter.

