Old Video Of Police Brutality In Araria, Bihar Shared As Another Video Of Assam

On Thursday, 23 September 2021, two people were killed, allegedly by police bullets, during Assam's Eviction Drive at Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district. The Assam Police had undertaken a controversial drive to clear 77,000 bighas of land and evict the Bengali-speaking illegal Muslim settlers in the region. Later, a video surfaced showing a villager with a stick running towards police officers who were dressed in riot gear, armed with sticks and weapons. Policemen fire on the villager. The villager can be seen lying dead with a bullet wound in his chest, being kicked by a man carrying a camera and jumping on him.



In the backdrop of this, a video is being shared on social media by Pakistani users claiming that an incident like Darrang has happened again in Assam in which an attempt was made to kill a Muslim. The video shows a policeman abusing the man lying unconsciously on the ground and later jumping on him. It is being said that yesterday in Assam a photographer jumped on a dead person, and today a policeman repeated the same incident.



[The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. You can see the post here.]





While sharing this video, a user wrote, "A dangerous escalation against Muslims in the Indian state of Assam: demolishing mosques, destroying Muslim homes, killing & arresting hundreds of them. Muslims face worst form of genocide in Assam at the hands of Terrorists RSS Fascists".





It is being shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

Previously in Assam, a photographer jumped on a dead person, and now a policeman repeated the same incident.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2011.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a YouTube video related to this incident. The video was uploaded on a YouTube channel named NSTV India dated 22 June 2011. The title of the video reads, 'ARARIA POLICE FIRING'.

We also found this clip in a video report of Indian Today dated 24 June 2011. According to reports, some villagers of Bhajanpur were opposing the construction of a factory wall which was creating trouble in the movement of people. The villagers had demolished this wall, due to which a clash happened with the policemen. The police retaliated by firing in which four people were killed. Later the policeman who jumped on the body of the injured man was arrested.

The Times of India, The Indian Express, and The Hindu had also reported the incident back then.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is more than 10 years old and is from Araria, Bihar. Hence, the viral claim is false. It has nothing to do with the recent Assam conflict.

