Delhi Government Requested Residents To Donate Coal? No, Image Is Morphed!

An image purportedly of a newspaper advertisement published in Hindustan, a Hindi language daily newspaper, is widely shared on social media. The ad requests residents to donate coal to the Delhi government to overcome power outages in the national capital and features Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The commercial reads in Hindi."बिजली की कमी दूर करने के लिए कोयला दान देकर दिल्ली सरकार की मदद करें" and "आपका एक तसल्ला कोयला पूरे दिल्ली का अंधेटा दूर कर सकता है".

[English translation: "Help Delhi government by donating coal to overcome power shortage" and "Your little donation of coal can remove the darkness of entire Delhi"]

The image is shared on social media mocking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government.

A Twitter user shared the image and captioned it with laughing emoticons.

Another Twitter user shared the photo with a mocking caption against Arvind Kejriwal- CM of Delhi.

The picture is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The image got amplified soon after the Delhi government warned of power outages due to coal shortages in power plants.

Claim:

Delhi government issued a newspaper ad requesting residents to donate coal to the government to overcome power outages.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper ad is morphed.

We closely observed the image and noticed the following things. In the bottom right corner, the text read "satire". At the top, the day, date, and edition read "Friday, 9 July 2021" and "Bihar's no.1 newspaper", respectively.

Using specific keywords, we searched for the 9 July's Bihar edition of Hindustan newspaper. We found the e-paper of Hindustan on its website. We found that the front page carried a very similar advertisement by the Delhi government as is shared on social media but with a different text.

The original commercial read, "कोविड से जो दुनिया छोड़ गए, उनके परिवारों के साथ है दिल्ली सरकार" and "मुख्यमंत्री कोविड–19 परिवार आर्थिक सहायता योजना".

[English translation- "Delhi government is with the families of those who left the world due to Covid" and "Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme"]

According to the scheme, the Delhi government will provide ex gratia assistance of ₹2,500 monthly for families who have lost breadwinners and ₹50,000 for those who have lost a family member.

Evidently, the shared image claiming that the Delhi government issued a newspaper ad requesting residents to donate coal to the government to overcome power outages is morphed and was created as satire.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of British Indians Raising Anti-Pakistan Slogans Shared As Recent