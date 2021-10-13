All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Government Requested Residents To Donate Coal? No, Image Is Morphed!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Government Requested Residents To Donate Coal? No, Image Is Morphed!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  13 Oct 2021 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An image claiming that the Delhi government issued a newspaper ad requesting residents to donate coal to the government is morphed and was created as satire.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An image purportedly of a newspaper advertisement published in Hindustan, a Hindi language daily newspaper, is widely shared on social media. The ad requests residents to donate coal to the Delhi government to overcome power outages in the national capital and features Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The commercial reads in Hindi."बिजली की कमी दूर करने के लिए कोयला दान देकर दिल्ली सरकार की मदद करें" and "आपका एक तसल्ला कोयला पूरे दिल्ली का अंधेटा दूर कर सकता है".

[English translation: "Help Delhi government by donating coal to overcome power shortage" and "Your little donation of coal can remove the darkness of entire Delhi"]

The image is shared on social media mocking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government.

A Twitter user shared the image and captioned it with laughing emoticons.

Another Twitter user shared the photo with a mocking caption against Arvind Kejriwal- CM of Delhi.

The picture is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook

The image got amplified soon after the Delhi government warned of power outages due to coal shortages in power plants.

Claim:

Delhi government issued a newspaper ad requesting residents to donate coal to the government to overcome power outages.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper ad is morphed.

We closely observed the image and noticed the following things. In the bottom right corner, the text read "satire". At the top, the day, date, and edition read "Friday, 9 July 2021" and "Bihar's no.1 newspaper", respectively.

Image Credit: Twitter

Using specific keywords, we searched for the 9 July's Bihar edition of Hindustan newspaper. We found the e-paper of Hindustan on its website. We found that the front page carried a very similar advertisement by the Delhi government as is shared on social media but with a different text.

Image Credit: Hindustan

The original commercial read, "कोविड से जो दुनिया छोड़ गए, उनके परिवारों के साथ है दिल्ली सरकार" and "मुख्यमंत्री कोविड–19 परिवार आर्थिक सहायता योजना".

[English translation- "Delhi government is with the families of those who left the world due to Covid" and "Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme"]

According to the scheme, the Delhi government will provide ex gratia assistance of ₹2,500 monthly for families who have lost breadwinners and ₹50,000 for those who have lost a family member.

Evidently, the shared image claiming that the Delhi government issued a newspaper ad requesting residents to donate coal to the government to overcome power outages is morphed and was created as satire.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of British Indians Raising Anti-Pakistan Slogans Shared As Recent

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Arvind Kejriwal 
Newspaper clip 
Advertisement 
Hindustan 
Coal crisis 
coronavirus 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X