Old Video Of British Indians Raising Anti-Pakistan Slogans Shared As Recent

A video of a group of people chanting anti-Pakistan slogans is viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen appealing audience to support the Indian army. Later the crowd can be seen raising the slogan 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Claiming the video to be recent, people on social media shared this video saying Indians have boycotted the Pakistani restaurants and shops in London.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "लंदन में पाकिस्तानी रेस्तरां, दुकान, का बहिष्कार करने की अपील भारतीयों से की जा रही है| हमें भी जेहादियों का पूर्ण आर्थिक बहिष्कार करना है."

[English Translation: Indians are being appealed to boycott Pakistani restaurants, shop in London. We also have to boycott the jihadis altogether.]

Claim:

Recently Indians have boycotted the Pakistani restaurants and shops based in London.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video was from 2019, when British Indians protested against Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

We can see people chanting 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Pulwama Saheed Zindabad' in the viral video. Assuming this video linked to the Pulwama attack, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search.

We found a video report by ANI News uploaded on YouTube. The report was published on 17 Feb 2019 and was titled, "British Indians stage demonstration against Pakistan over Pulwama attack".

We found another video report by Outlook Magazine uploaded on YouTube. The report was published on 17 Feb 2019 titled "Pulwama Terror Attack: British Indians Stage Demonstration Against Pakistan".

Further, the YouTube channel of NMF News and ZEE News also did a video report on the same demonstration.

We also conducted a keyword search on the internet to look for media reports of the demonstration by British Indians following the Pulwama attack on 14 Feb 2019. According to The Times of India report, more than 1,000 British Indians protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in London following the Pulwama attack. They waved Indian flags, chanted 'Pakistan Murdabad, 'Vande Mataram', 'Kashmir Hamara Hai', and 'Hindustan Zindabad', and listened to speeches before marching Downing Street.

So, in conclusion, the video is from 2019 and is shared with a false claim that people in London are encouraging Indians to boycott Pakistani restaurants and shops. The demonstration was conducted outside the Pakistan High Commission following the Pulwama attack of 14 Feb 2019.

