All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Arvind Kejriwal Threatened People Of Gujarat? No, Clip Is Old And Cropped!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Arvind Kejriwal Threatened People Of Gujarat? No, Clip Is Old And Cropped!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  25 Sep 2021 11:13 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The clip shared on social media claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi, threatened the people of Gujarat is edited. The clip is a cropped part from his speech in Gujarat's Surat in 2016.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A short clip from a public address of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi, is shared on social media claiming that he threatened the people of Gujarat. In the 11-second-long clip, Kejriwal is heard speaking in Hindi, "अगर मेरे खिलाफ विरोध करोगे तो मैं कुचल दूंगा और गुजरात वालों जो कर सकते हो मेरा बिगाड़ सकते हो तो बिगाड़ लो".

[English Translation: People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, Do what you can do about it, go and do.]

The clip is shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook

Prashant Patel Umrao, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh (UP), shared the clip on Twitter. He captioned it in Hindi, "गुजरात के मित्रों, केजरी के इन शब्दों को याद रखियेगा।" [English Translation: Friends of Gujarat, remember these words of Kejri].

'Kapil Mishra Fans,' a Facebook page with over 65 thousand followers, shared the clip. They captioned it in Hindi, "गुजरात के मित्र इस जहरीले नाग के इन शब्दों को याद रखना।" [English Translation- Friends of Gujarat, remember these words of this poisonous snake].

Claim:

Arvind Kejriwal threatened the people of Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is cropped from one of Kejriwal's public addresses in Gujarat's Surat in 2016.

We did a keyword search on the internet. We found an extended version of the shared clip on the Aam Aadmi Party's YouTube channel titled "Arvind Kejriwal Addresses People at Surat," uploaded on 18 October 2016.

The public address is over 30 minutes long, and the part of the clip shared on social media can be heard from 14:50 to 15:05 time frame.

After listening to Kejriwal's speech from the 14:00 time frame, one can understand the context behind the shared clip. In part just before the shared clip, he is heard saying, "अमित शाह की पूरे गुजरात को चेतावनी है, पूरे गुजरात को चैलेंज है अमित शाह का".

[English Translation: Amit Shah's warning to the whole of Gujarat, Amit Shah's challenge to the whole of Gujarat].

Arvind Kejriwal referred to Amit Shah and the kind of power he exercised on the people of Gujarat. And this part of Amit Shah's referral was removed to make it appear as if he was talking of himself.

In February, this claim surfaced on social media after Harsh Sanghavi, the Home Minister for Gujarat, shared the clip on Twitter.

AAP Gujarat replied to Harsh Sanghavi on Twitter and issued a clarification that the shared clip is edited. They wrote in Gujarati, which translated to English, reads, "The BJP, which has lost the upcoming local body elections and is scared, has started editing Arvind Kejriwalji's video to mislead the people. Watch this video so the truth will come out".

To sum up, the clip shared on social media claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi, threatened the people of Gujarat is false. The clip is a cropped part from his speech in Gujarat's Surat in 2016.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Panchjanya's Editor Claims 'Temple Demolished In Muslim Populated Area', Delhi Police Debunks It

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Arvind Kejriwal 
AAP 
Gujarat 
Elections 
BJP 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X