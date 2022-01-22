UP Govt Falsely Claims Photos Of Migrant Workers Of Noida As 'Not From The State'

The news agency Asian News International (ANI) shared photographs of migrant workers/labourers on Twitter on January 16, 2022. The photos were shared quoting a worker telling about the distress workers are facing due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. ANI published two Twitter posts on the topic and shared four pictures. The posts quoted the worker saying, "We don't have any work as companies are closed due to the curfew. We are not getting any ration by the govt as we did in the 1st lockdown. The poor man is finished, not poverty".

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | "We don't have any work as companies are closed due to the curfew. We are not getting any ration by the govt as we did in the 1st lockdown. The poor man is finished, not poverty" says a migrant worker, amid COVID restrictions in Noida pic.twitter.com/OlgeDP1G5j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2022

However, the official fact-checking Twitter handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh shared a screengrab of ANI Twitter post and claimed it to be false. Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check captioned the screengrab in Hindi, "सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर मजदूरों के लॉकडाउन में भटकने व भोजन न मिलने की फोटो वायरल की जा रही है। संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी दी गई है कि यह फोटो उत्तर प्रदेश की नहीं है। यह झूठ फैलाया जा रहा है। भ्रामक सूचनाओं को सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित करने से बचें।"

[English Translation- The photo of labourers wandering in lockdown and not getting food is viral on social media platforms. The concerned officials have informed that this photo is not from Uttar Pradesh, and a lie is being spread. Avoid spreading misleading information on social media.]

#InfoUPFactCheck: सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर मजदूरों के लॉकडाउन में भटकने व भोजन न मिलने की फोटो वायरल की जा रही है।



संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी दी गई है कि यह फोटो उत्तर प्रदेश की नहीं है। यह झूठ फैलाया जा रहा है। भ्रामक सूचनाओं को सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित करने से बचें। pic.twitter.com/tO2X3tiPm1 — Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check (@InfoUPFactCheck) January 16, 2022

Claim:

ANI's photos of migrant workers/labourers do not belong to UP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photographs shared by ANI show the migrant workers/labourers at the Labour Chowk of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of one of the photos shared by ANI on Twitter. It led us to an article published by ANI on their website dated January 16, which carried the photo. The article is titled, "Not everybody can afford to work from home, say daily wagers waiting for assignments in Noida amid COVID restrictions". The report talks about the distress workers are facing due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. ANI spoke to four workers at Noida's Khoda Labour Chowk.

Several other media outlets such as Economic Times, India Gazette, Latestly, DelhiNews.net, and Lokmat Times reported the same news based on ANI's coverage.

We observed the photos shared by ANI and noticed some landmarks and buildings. Taking a clue from there, we conducted a YouTube keyword search of the images shared by ANI on Twitter. It led us to a video report by Mojo Story, published on December 23, 2020. The video report was titled "Labourers' Struggle - Life at Labour Chowk, Noida", and the anchor spoke to the migrant workers/labourers present there.

The video report captured similar visuals as the ANI shared through their Twitter post.





We also did an open search on Google for Labour Chowk and Breakthrough Point, Noida Defence Academy in Noida. The search yielded similar-looking visuals.

Comparision

We also verified using Google maps that Labour Chowk and Noida Defence Academy are close to each other, and the latter is a Noida-based institute.

In conclusion, the pictures shared by ANI do show the migrant workers/labourers at the Labour Chowk of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, the claim made by UP Fact Check handle that the pictures do not belong to Noida or UP is false.

