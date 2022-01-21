All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No, Sonu Sood Is Not Promoting Punjab CM Channi; Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Sonu Sood Is Not Promoting Punjab CM Channi; Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Punjab,  21 Jan 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of Sonu Sood Interview is viral on social media claiming that he is promoting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for upcoming state elections. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the video.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joined Congress, many official accounts associated with Indian National Congress claimed that Sonu Sood also joined Congress. However, Sonu Sood later tweeted that he would continue his acting career and social service work without being associated with any political party. Now a video of him is going viral on social media with a claim that he is promoting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for upcoming state elections.

In the viral video, Sonu Sood can be heard saying, "The real CM (chief minister) or king is a person who is forcibly brought to the chair. He does not need to struggle, and he does not need to tell that I was the chief ministerial candidate, and I deserve this. He (the person for the chief minister's post) should be one who is a "back bencher, and he should be brought from behind and told that you deserve this and you become (the CM), and when that person becomes, he can change the country".

At the end of this footage, a video of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi appears. This video is being presented as if Sonu Sood is promoting CM Channi.

Punjab Congress official Twitter handle shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "बोल रहा पंजाब, अब पंजे के साथ- मजबूत करेंगे हर हाथ."

[English Translation: Punjab is saying, now with Congress - every hand will strengthen.]

Youth Congress, Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress also shared this video on Twitter with a similar claim.


Indian National Congress official YouTube handle also shared this video.

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar caption and claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is of Sonu Sood promoting CM Charanjit Singh Channi during one of his interviews.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is edited, and he was not talking about CM Channi.

We did a keyword search and found the original clip in a video report of Barkha Dutt. It was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Mojo Story. In this 21:19 seconds long video interview, we can see the viral video footage at 13:18 second of the timestamp. Barkha Dutt was asking Sonu about his chances of joining politics. To which he replied, "It will take some time. It'll take a few years... I also believe that if I ever join (politics), there will be changes that people want...but maybe there is some time in it."

Later Barkha Dutt asked Sonu which party would he join, to which he replied, "Don't know, after a couple of years which party will be in ruling stage. After this, Sonu Sood gave the viral statement about his ideal candidate. This was picked by the Congress party and presented as if Sonu was talking about CM Channi. You can see the video report here.

We also found a tweet of Barkha Dutt dated 18 January 2022 in which she said that Congress Party has edited Sonu's interview and presented it in a misleading manner. She wrote, "Not just did @IncIndia filch & edit clip from @themojostory interview with @sonusood to ALMOST endorse Charanjit Channi as CM candidate (still almost); they didn't reveal that Sonu Sood is not talking of Channi; he is talking of himself & his plans to contest elections."

Our investigation shows that an interview of Sonu Sood is being edited and presented in a misleading manner by Congress official social media handles. He was actually mentioning about the ideal candidate in politics and was not referring to CM Channi. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Akhilesh Yadav Say 'Uttar Pradesh Will See Prosperity If Yogi Government Is Elected'? Know The Truth Here

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Sonu Sood 
Punjab 
election 
Congress 
Punjab cm 
Charanjit Singh Channi 
Barkha Dutt 
Edited 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X