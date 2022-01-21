No, Sonu Sood Is Not Promoting Punjab CM Channi; Video Viral With Misleading Claim

After Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joined Congress, many official accounts associated with Indian National Congress claimed that Sonu Sood also joined Congress. However, Sonu Sood later tweeted that he would continue his acting career and social service work without being associated with any political party. Now a video of him is going viral on social media with a claim that he is promoting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for upcoming state elections.

In the viral video, Sonu Sood can be heard saying, "The real CM (chief minister) or king is a person who is forcibly brought to the chair. He does not need to struggle, and he does not need to tell that I was the chief ministerial candidate, and I deserve this. He (the person for the chief minister's post) should be one who is a "back bencher, and he should be brought from behind and told that you deserve this and you become (the CM), and when that person becomes, he can change the country".

At the end of this footage, a video of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi appears. This video is being presented as if Sonu Sood is promoting CM Channi.

Punjab Congress official Twitter handle shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "बोल रहा पंजाब, अब पंजे के साथ- मजबूत करेंगे हर हाथ."

[English Translation: Punjab is saying, now with Congress - every hand will strengthen.]

Youth Congress, Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress also shared this video on Twitter with a similar claim.





Indian National Congress official YouTube handle also shared this video.

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar caption and claim.





Claim:

The viral video is of Sonu Sood promoting CM Charanjit Singh Channi during one of his interviews.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is edited, and he was not talking about CM Channi.

We did a keyword search and found the original clip in a video report of Barkha Dutt. It was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Mojo Story. In this 21:19 seconds long video interview, we can see the viral video footage at 13:18 second of the timestamp. Barkha Dutt was asking Sonu about his chances of joining politics. To which he replied, "It will take some time. It'll take a few years... I also believe that if I ever join (politics), there will be changes that people want...but maybe there is some time in it."



Later Barkha Dutt asked Sonu which party would he join, to which he replied, "Don't know, after a couple of years which party will be in ruling stage. After this, Sonu Sood gave the viral statement about his ideal candidate. This was picked by the Congress party and presented as if Sonu was talking about CM Channi. You can see the video report here.

We also found a tweet of Barkha Dutt dated 18 January 2022 in which she said that Congress Party has edited Sonu's interview and presented it in a misleading manner. She wrote, "Not just did @IncIndia filch & edit clip from @themojostory interview with @sonusood to ALMOST endorse Charanjit Channi as CM candidate (still almost); they didn't reveal that Sonu Sood is not talking of Channi; he is talking of himself & his plans to contest elections."

Not just did @IncIndia filch & edit clip from @themojostory interview with @sonusood to ALMOST endorse Charanjit Channi as CM candidate ( still almost) ; they didnt reveal that Sonu Sood is not talking of Channi; he is talking of himself & his plans to contest elections. Watch ! pic.twitter.com/WzlbtAe9Va — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 18, 2022

Our investigation shows that an interview of Sonu Sood is being edited and presented in a misleading manner by Congress official social media handles. He was actually mentioning about the ideal candidate in politics and was not referring to CM Channi. Hence, the viral claim is false.



