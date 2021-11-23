Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy downpours for the last two days leading to a flood-like situation. So far, over 30 casualties with several people missing have been reported by the media. A video showing animals flowing and drowning in the flood water is shared on social media, claiming that these are the visuals from Andhra Pradesh.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "Unseasonal #rains and #floods in Chennai, Tirupati and parts of Karnataka have made life very tough for people and animals. Prayers for safety and help Hoping these poor cows survive #TirupatiRains Video received on WhatsApp."

Unseasonal #rains and #floods in Chennai, Tirupati and parts of Karnataka have made life very tough for people and animals.



Prayers for safety and help🙏



Hoping these poor cows survive #TirupatiRains

Video received on whatsapp pic.twitter.com/6QTXYnqCWN — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) November 20, 2021

Another Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "आंध्र प्रदेश में जानवर पानी के साथ बेथे हुए तिरुपति तिरुमला मैं बहुत बहुत भारी नुकसान गौ माता पानी के साथ बह रही है कुदरत का कहर बरपाया बहुत ही दुखद".

आंध्र प्रदेश में जानवर पानी के साथ बेथे हुए तिरुपति तिरुमला मैं बहुत बहुत भारी नुकसान गौ माता पानी के साथ बह रही है कुदरत का कहर बरपाया बहुत ही दुखद pic.twitter.com/aHqbORAYF1 — Laxman Singh Rajguru (@LaxmanS24222887) November 19, 2021

Dainik Bhaskar also used a clip from the video while reporting the Andhra Pradesh floods. They shared the link to their report on Twitter and captioned it,"15 फोटोज में देखें आंध्र में बाढ़ से तबाही: झरने-नदियां उफान पर; तिरूपति मंदिर में घुसा पानी, सैकड़ों गाड़ियां और जानवर बहे #Andhrapradeshrains #TirupatiTemple".

Claim:

Video from the Andhra Pradesh floods shows animals flowing and drowning in the floodwater.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is a year old and shows visuals of the Mexico floods of 2020.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords and found a video report by the Times of India, published on 25 August 2020. An excerpt from it reads, "Several cows were washed away in floodwaters in Mexico, video of which went viral on social media".

We also found a video report on a YouTube channel named Imagen Noticias, published on 28 July 2020. The video's title is in Spanish, which translates to English, "Zacualpan river overflows in Nayarit drags cattle | From Pisa and Run". Video's description was also in Spanish, which translates to English, "These are the images of the overflowing of the Zacualpan river in Nayarit that dragged the cattle from the area after the passage of 'Hanna'."

We also found an article by Uno TV, a Mexican outlet, published on 28 July 2020. According to the report, the video was recorded from the El Conchal river in Zacualpan town in Compostela municipality in Nayarit, and later, the cattle were rescued.

In conclusion, a year-old video of the Mexico floods of 2020 is shared with a false claim that it shows the visuals from Andhra Pradesh.

