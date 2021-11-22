Video From Ameth Falsely Shared As Of Rajasthan To Target Congress Party

Ahead of the UP elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been questioning Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for his tenure, especially on women safety issues.

Recently, she gave the slogan- 'Ladki hoon Ladd Sakti hoon.' Now a video is viral on social media in which some men can be seen thrashing women. It is being claimed that the viral video is from Rajasthan, and people on social media are taunting that Priyanka Gandhi is speaking out loud for the women of UP, but she does not see the atrocities on women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

A Twitter user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "प्रियंका जी जनता जानना चाहती है कि...कांग्रेस शासित राज्य की लड़की कब लड़ सकेगी. @RahulGandhiइस घटना पर कब तक चुप्पी साधेंगे ??"

[English Translation: Priyanka Ji, the public wants to know that...when will a girl from a Congress-ruled state be able to fight? @RahulGandhiHow long will you keep silent on this incident??]





It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral video of women being thrashed is from Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found the viral video in a tweet of Dainik Jagran journalist Abushahma Khan dated 18 November 2021. The caption of the tweet read in Hindi, "क्या इसी तरह से होगा महिलाओं का सम्मान, वीडियो #अमेठी जिले का है, जमीनी विवाद में दबंगों ने महिलाओं को पीटा. @amethipolice @dgpup @priyankagandhi."

[English Translation: Are women going to be kept respected in this way. The video belongs to the Amethi district. Goons beat up women in a land dispute case. @amethipolice @dgpup @priyankagandhi.]

According to the tweet, the viral video is of Amethi, where a few people beat up women due to a land dispute.

In response to Abhushahma Khan's tweet, Amethi Police commented on the video, saying that this incident is of 15 November 2021, in which action is being taken by registering a case.

प्रकरण दिनांक 15.11.2021 का है, जिसमें थाना गौरीगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) November 18, 2021

We also found a video of a YouTube channel named Bharat AtoZ news on the incident during our investigation. According to the video report, the incident is from Bhatgwa village of Amethi, where a woman and her daughter were seriously injured in an attack by the miscreants for opposing the land grab. The title of the report reads, "#अमेठी#जमीनी विवाद मे दबंगो ने महिला और उसकी बेटियो को जमकर पीटा."

[English Translation: In #Amethi# land dispute, goons beat up the woman and her daughters fiercely.]

We also found that UP Congress also shared this video through their official Twitter handle on Nov. 18, 2021. The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi, "योगी राज में - ना किसान सुरक्षित है, ना जवान सुरक्षित है, ना महिलाओं का सम्मान सुरक्षित है कितना शर्मनाक है कि स्मृति ईरानी अमेठी में हैं, और आज वहां ऐसी घटना हो रही है."

[English Translation: In Yogi Raj, no farmer is safe, no young man is safe, no respect of women is safe. How shameful is that Smriti Irani is in Amethi, and today such an incident is happening there.]

To sum up, a recent video of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where a woman and her daughter were brutally beaten up over a land dispute was falsely shared as a video from Rajasthan to target the Congress party. Hence, the viral claim is false.

