No, Ancient Hindu Temple in Kerala was Not Taken Over By Muslims! Video Viral With False Claim

A video of the interior of a mosque has gone viral across social media. The social media posts have been shared in the backdrop of communal violence in several parts of the country such as violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and the violence in Hubballi, Karnataka. In the Hubballi incident, stone-pelting incidents broke out due to outrage over a status update on WhatsApp. Section 144 was imposed and 40 people were arrested in the aftermath of the communal violence.

Claim:

In the viral video, a mosque interior showing wooden work and people wearing skullcaps can be seen. The mosque in the video appears different than usual mosque structure. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that the Muslims in Kerala have taken over an ancient Hindu temple and converted it into a mosque.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "केरल में अति प्राचीन हिंदू मंदिर पर अवैद्य कब्ज़ा करके मुसलमानो ने बनाई मस्जिद ...हिंदू समाज के विरोध के बावजूद केरल की वामपंथी कम्यूनिस्ट सरकार कोई भी कारवाई करने के लिए तैयार नहीं."

[English Translation: Muslims built a mosque by illegally occupying a very ancient Hindu temple in Kerala. The Left Communist government of Kerala is not ready to take any action despite the opposition of Hindu society.]

Another user wrote, "केरल में अति प्राचीन हिंदू मंदिर पर अवैद्य कब्ज़ा करके मुसलमानो ने बनाई मस्जिद। हिंदू समाज के विरोध के बावजूद केरल की वामपंथी कम्यूनिस्ट सरकार कोई भी कारवाई करने के लिए तैयार नहीं. @narendramodi @AmitShah. Here is one more proof this NEXUS to loot temples."

[English Translation: Muslims built a mosque by illegally occupying a very ancient Hindu temple in Kerala. The Left Communist government of Kerala is not ready to take any action despite the opposition of Hindu society. @narendramodi @AmitShah. Here is one more proof this NEXUS to loot temples.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The structure in the viral video is a Mosque located in Mangalore.

After examining the video carefully, we noticed the logo in the top left corner of the video. The logo said, 'TSOI' or 'Thousand Shades of India'. Following this, we conducted a search and came across the social media handles of Thousand Shades of India.

As per the description on the YouTube page, the content page creates content centred around the "unsung heroes and their inspiring stories of India."

"At TSOI, we celebrate India's diversity in life and livelihood, cultures and traditions, heritage and history, art and craft through our stories and documentaries!" the description states. We came across the following video which is the same as the viral video.

The description of the video stated that the video is from Mangalore's Bunder area and depicts Zeenat Baksh Masjid. The mosque is described as dating back almost 1,400 years. The description also states that the mosque was renovated and renamed by Tipu Sultan in the 18th century.

Several websites contain photos of the mosque. In these pictures on the website, Mangalore Today and Mangaluru Online, the screenshots from the video match the photos taken of the mosque.





We came across a Deccan Herald article which provided more details about the origin of the mosque. As per the article, Masjid Zaynath Baksh in Bunder is said to have been established in Mangalore in 644 A.D.

This post on the Karnataka Tourism website provides more information about the mosque. The post states that its architecture is unique due to the wooden inner sanctum with 16 teakwood pillars. The pillars are decorated with various artistic symbols, bells and other design patterns as is seen in the viral video and in the blog posts. The designs are constructed from rosewood and teakwood, as per the website.

We also looked for media reports about a Hindu temple being taken over by Muslims in Kerala. However, we could not find any media reports which can verify the viral claim.



Conclusion:



The viral video is shared with the claim that Muslims illegally occupied an ancient Hindu temple in Kerela. However, the video is not from Kerela but shows the Zeenat Baksh Masjid in Mangalore's Bunder area in Karnataka. The viral video has been shared with a false claim possibly to inflame communal tensions.

