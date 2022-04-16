Tripura's Old Video Of Anti-Muslim Procession Falsely Shared As Recent

A video of a rally chanting Anti-Muslim slogans is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be heard chanting slogans like "Tripura me Mulla geeri nahi chalega nahi chalega" & "Oh Mohammad tera baap ka naam, Hare Krishna Hare Ram (O Muhammad who is your father- Lord Krishna Lord Ram)". While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is recent, when Hindu anger erupted in Tripura against the Muslims. This comes after the violence which took place in several states during the occasion of Ram Navami.

[English translation: The anger of Hindus erupted in Tripura, Listen to the slogans and rallies. Muhammad, your father's name - Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram. Wake up, Hindu.]

[English Translation: Hindu anger erupts in Tripura. Look at the influx of Hindus on the road that has descended and listen to their slogans carefully. Mehboob, your father's name:- Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral video is recent and is of a rally in Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is old, from October 2021, when the northeastern state Tripura witnessed widespread violence.

We observed the video and conducted a keyword search listening to the slogans in the viral video. It led us to a Twitter post by The Wire on October 28 2021. The post carried a screengrab from the viral video and was captioned, "A mosque was vandalised, and shops and houses were attacked in #Tripura during a rally on Tuesday. In a viral video showing the vandalism, people who were part of the rally could be heard chanting, "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega"."

A mosque was vandalised and shops and houses were attacked in #Tripura during a rally on Tuesday.



In a viral video showing the vandalism, people who were part of the rally could be heard chanting "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega".https://t.co/IOzBGoXPJN — The Wire (@thewire_in) October 28, 2021

The post also carried an article by The Wire published on October 27, 2021. The article was titled, "Tripura: Mosque Vandalised, Shops and Houses Attacked During VHP Rally".

According to the report, "A video showing the vandalism has gone viral on social media and people who were part of the rally could be heard raising anti-Mulsim slogans. They chanted "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega" and "Oh Mohammad tera baap, Hare Krishna Hare Ram".

Taking a clue from here, we searched on the internet for more media reports on the Tripura violence during October 2021. It led us to a video report by the northeast media portal, News Move, published on October 27, 2021. The video was titled "Mosque vandalised during VHP rally in North Tripura" and carried footage from the same viral video.

According to the video description, "Protest erupts in Tripura after mosque vandalised, arson at shops and shanties. The incident happened in the Panisagar area of North Tripura on October 26. The arson happened during a VHP rally against Bangladesh's attacks on Hindus. Minorities took out protest rallies in North district headquarters in Dharmanagar. CrPC 144 has been promulgated in Dharmanagar until further notice."

Further, we also found some Twitter posts by verified journalists who shared videos from the same protests during October 2021. Journalist Meer Faisal shared the video on October 26, 2021, where the people in the rally can be heard raising the same slogans. He also noted that "At least 12 Mosques and dozens of Muslims houses are targetted for a week."

A rally today in Tripura was organised by Hindutva groups where slogans like "Tripura me Mulla geeri nahi chalega nahi chalega" & "Oh Mohammad tera baap, Hare Krishna Hare Ram (O Muhammad who is your father- Lord Krishna Lord Krishna)" were chanted + pic.twitter.com/cTzAbu9MeT — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) October 26, 2021

Another journalist Ahmer Khan shared the video on October 27; here, people in the rally can also be heard chanting the same slogans.

Inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans raised during a rally in #Tripura.



"O Mohammad tera baap, Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram"



"Hindustan me mulla geri nahi chalega, nahi chalega"



The rally was organised by VHP to protest against recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/xWTwMBfX2u — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) October 27, 2021

We also looked for the latest reports of any such incident in Tripura, but we could not find any.

To conclude, the viral video claiming to be from a recent incident in Tripura is shared with a false claim. The viral video is old, from October 2021, when the state witnessed communal violence.

