All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tripuras Old Video Of Anti-Muslim Procession Falsely Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Tripura's Old Video Of Anti-Muslim Procession Falsely Shared As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Tripura,  16 April 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is old, from October 2021, when the northeastern state of Tripura witnessed widespread violence in which several mosques and Muslim houses were vandalised.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a rally chanting Anti-Muslim slogans is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be heard chanting slogans like "Tripura me Mulla geeri nahi chalega nahi chalega" & "Oh Mohammad tera baap ka naam, Hare Krishna Hare Ram (O Muhammad who is your father- Lord Krishna Lord Ram)". While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is recent, when Hindu anger erupted in Tripura against the Muslims. This comes after the violence which took place in several states during the occasion of Ram Navami.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "त्रिपुरा में हिंदुओं का गुस्सा फूटा, रैली और नारे सुने| मुहमद, तेरे बाप का नाम- जय श्रीराम जय श्रीराम| जाग उठा हिन्दू."

[English translation: The anger of Hindus erupted in Tripura, Listen to the slogans and rallies. Muhammad, your father's name - Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram. Wake up, Hindu.]

Another user wrote, "त्रिपुरा में हिन्दुओं का गुस्सा फूटा| उतर गए सड़क पर हिन्दुओ के भीड़ का सैलाब देखिये और उनके नारे ध्यान स सुनिए| महबूब तेरे बाप नाम का :- जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम."

[English Translation: Hindu anger erupts in Tripura. Look at the influx of Hindus on the road that has descended and listen to their slogans carefully. Mehboob, your father's name:- Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The viral video is recent and is of a rally in Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is old, from October 2021, when the northeastern state Tripura witnessed widespread violence.

We observed the video and conducted a keyword search listening to the slogans in the viral video. It led us to a Twitter post by The Wire on October 28 2021. The post carried a screengrab from the viral video and was captioned, "A mosque was vandalised, and shops and houses were attacked in #Tripura during a rally on Tuesday. In a viral video showing the vandalism, people who were part of the rally could be heard chanting, "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega"."

The post also carried an article by The Wire published on October 27, 2021. The article was titled, "Tripura: Mosque Vandalised, Shops and Houses Attacked During VHP Rally".

According to the report, "A video showing the vandalism has gone viral on social media and people who were part of the rally could be heard raising anti-Mulsim slogans. They chanted "Tripura me Mullagiri nahi chalega, nahi chalega" and "Oh Mohammad tera baap, Hare Krishna Hare Ram".

Image Credit: The Wire

Taking a clue from here, we searched on the internet for more media reports on the Tripura violence during October 2021. It led us to a video report by the northeast media portal, News Move, published on October 27, 2021. The video was titled "Mosque vandalised during VHP rally in North Tripura" and carried footage from the same viral video.

According to the video description, "Protest erupts in Tripura after mosque vandalised, arson at shops and shanties. The incident happened in the Panisagar area of North Tripura on October 26. The arson happened during a VHP rally against Bangladesh's attacks on Hindus. Minorities took out protest rallies in North district headquarters in Dharmanagar. CrPC 144 has been promulgated in Dharmanagar until further notice."

Further, we also found some Twitter posts by verified journalists who shared videos from the same protests during October 2021. Journalist Meer Faisal shared the video on October 26, 2021, where the people in the rally can be heard raising the same slogans. He also noted that "At least 12 Mosques and dozens of Muslims houses are targetted for a week."

Another journalist Ahmer Khan shared the video on October 27; here, people in the rally can also be heard chanting the same slogans.

We also looked for the latest reports of any such incident in Tripura, but we could not find any.

To conclude, the viral video claiming to be from a recent incident in Tripura is shared with a false claim. The viral video is old, from October 2021, when the state witnessed communal violence.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was Dargah In Chhattisgarh Targetted By Hindu Mob? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claim!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Tripura 
Video 
Anti-Muslim 
Procession 
Hindu 
Communal 
VHP 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X