Amul Did Not Fire 1.38 Lakh Employees For Eating Beef, Viral Claim Is False

Posts about Gujarat based Dairy Cooperative Society Amul is viral on social media. It is being claimed in the post that Anand Seth, owner of Amul Milk, has fired 1.38 lakh employees for eating beef. Considering the claim to be true, people are thanking Anand Seth and sharing this post on social media.

A Facebook page named 'Once again Modi' posted a story with a caption, "अमूल दूध के मालिक आनंद सेठ ने गौमांस खाने वाले 1.38 लाख कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला। धन्यवाद आनंद सेठ जी". Its English translation reads, "Owner of Amul Milk, Anand Seth fired 1.38 lakh employees for eating beef. Thanks, Anand Seth Ji".

The claim is widely shared on Facebook.

It is viral on Twitter as well.





Claim:

Anand Seth, the owner of Amul Milk, has fired 1.38 lakh employees who eating beef.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. Amul has not taken any such decision.

We did a google search to investigate this claim being made about Amul. Amul is the famous milk union of the country. If such a decision had been taken by Amul, it would have been in the news, and it would have been discussed everywhere. However, we could not find any authentic reports that corroborate this viral claim.

Next, we searched about Anand Seth, owner of Amul, as claimed in the post. Amul is a cooperative society with no owner. It is managed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) as per the information given on the official website of Amul. GCMMF was established in 1973. Shamalbhai B Patel is Chairman of GCMMF, while Vamaljibhai R Humble is the Vice Chairman and Dr RS Sodhi is Managing Director of the cooperative. At present, 18 District Cooperative Milk Producers' Unions are its members.

AajTak talked to RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, who refuted the claim. He said, "Amul doesn't even have 1.38 Lakhs employees, so this claim is baseless. Amul is a cooperative society with no owner. Amul is owned by lakhs of farmers associated with it who supply milk to it". He further said, "Amul does not discriminate based on caste and religion".

Hence, it is evident that Amul company is a cooperative society, and Anand Seth is not even the owner of Amul as claimed in the viral post. Hence, the claim of Amul firing 1.38 lakh employees is false.

