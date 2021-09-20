All section
Caste discrimination
Old Image Of Captain Amarinder Singh With Amit Shah Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
Old Image Of Captain Amarinder Singh With Amit Shah Viral With False Claim

Punjab,  20 Sep 2021 12:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-20T18:46:54+05:30

While sharing this post, a Facebook user wrote, "Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh is in talks with Amit Shah to join BJP." The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

After a day of high voltage drama, Punjab got its first Dalit CM. Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the new CM of Punjab. The oath ceremony was skipped by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh but was attended by Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, a picture of Captain Amarinder Singh with Amit Shah is increasingly viral on social media. In the viral picture, Amarinder Singh can be seen shaking hands with Home Minister Amit Shah. While sharing this picture, people are claiming that Amarinder Singh is going to join BJP.


While sharing this photo a Facebook user Ranjan Pandey wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "पंजाब के सीएम और कांग्रेस नेता कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह अमित शाह के साथ बीजेपी में शामिल होने के लिए बातचीत कर रहे हैं."

It is being widely shared on Facebook.


Claim:

Captain Amrinder Singh is going to join BJP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found that the viral image is from 2019.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found this image in a report of The Indian Wire dated 28 June 2019. The report's headline reads, "Punjab CM Amarinder Singh walks in to meet Union Minister Amit Shah, Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitin Gadkari; discusses state issues". According to the report, Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed constructing an overbridge on the Ravi river for Kartarpur Corridor and urged for a National Drugs Policy. He also met the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during his Delhi visit. The Quint and News18 Hindi also used this picture in their report.

Image Credit: The Indian Wire

We also found this picture tweeted by ANI on 27 June 2019. The caption reads in English, "Delhi: Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today."

During our investigation, we also found that Captain Amarinder Singh himself had tweeted this picture. While sharing some of the pictures, including the viral picture, he wrote, the Home Ministry of India is working on a detailed & coordinated strategy for Punjab & J&K."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is from June 2019. He hasn't given any official statement of resigning from Congress or joining other parties yet. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Defames Mahatma Gandhi And Praises Mohan Bhagwat? Clip Viral Out Of Context!

Captain Amarinder Singh 
Punjab 
CM 
Congress 
BJP 
Amit Shah 

