Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Amitabh Bachchan Followed By Media Outlets Share Old Video Of Lalbaugcha Raja As This Year's First Darshan

Maharashtra,  10 Sep 2021 1:50 PM GMT

Amitabh Bachchan shared an old video of 2016 as this year's first darshan of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, which several mainstream media outlets covered without verifying.

Across the country, Ganesh Chaturdashi is being celebrated today, on 10 September. The places of worship are beautifully decorated to welcome Ganpati Bappa for the 11 days festivities concluding on Anant Chaturdashi. Every year, in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, a massive idol of Lord Ganesha is placed for public display and is later immersed into the Arabian sea. Devotees call the idol Lalbaugcha Raja and consider it Navasacha Ganpati (one who fulfils all wishes). Millions of devotees visit this Ganesh pandal to seek blessings from the deity.

For years, Lalbaugcha Raja's Mukh darshan has enthralled Bollywood celebrities. On 8 September, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Twitter and Instagram and captioned, "T 4023 - ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन, लालबागचा राजा" (First darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja).


The footage shows the unveiling of curtains of Lalbaugcha Raja in front of an enormous crowd hailing sloganeering for Lord Ganesha.

Following the actor's tweet, various media outlets like Times of India, News 18, Zoom TV, etc., covered the story stating that Amitabh Bachchan shared the first glimpse of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2021.

Image Credit: TOI


Image Credit: News18

Claim:

The video shared by Amitabh Bachchan is the first glimpse of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2021.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. This Lalbaugcha Raja's video is old.

We did a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the video. It led us to several YouTube videos of 2016 in which the colour of the curtains and idol's attire is very much identical to the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Loksatta Live streamed a live video during Lalbaugcha Raja's first look on 1 September 2016. The video, "Lalbaugcha Raja first look 2016 | Mukh Darshan Live", appeared very similar to the shared video.

Siddhesh Bapte uploaded a video, "Lalbaugcha Raja First Look 2016", on 1 September 2016. It is shot from a different angle and begins from curtains unveiling as the actor's shared video.

We found a promo video uploaded by 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in 2016. In this video, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan himself, can be spotted. This video is also identical to the one shared by the actor.

We also searched for Lalbaugcha Raja's first look 2021 and found that this year also, Loksatta Live did live streaming of Lalbaugcha Raja's 2021 first look on 10 September 2021, which began at 11 in the morning.

Therefore, an old video of 2016 is shared by Amitabh Bachchan as this year's first darshan of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, which several mainstream media outlets also covered without verifying.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Shares Old Photo As Ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat In UP's Muzzafarnagar

Amitabh Bachchan 
Ganesh Chaturthi 
Mumbai 
Maharashtra 

