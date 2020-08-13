Fact Check: Amit Shah Has Not Tested Negative For COVID-19, Second Test Is Not Done Yet

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2, 2020, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

A week later on August 9, Shah's BJP colleague and MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Home Minister tested negative. Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also tweeted saying that he was "relieved" to hear that Mr Shah has tested negative.



Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for #COVID19, announces BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a tweet. pic.twitter.com/4RYqe3GgmN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020