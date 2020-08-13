Fact Check

Fact Check: Amit Shah Has Not Tested Negative For COVID-19, Second Test Is Not Done Yet

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Aug 2020 12:36 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Amit Shah Has Not Tested Negative For COVID-19, Second Test Is Not Done Yet

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2, 2020, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

A week later on August 9, Shah's BJP colleague and MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Home Minister tested negative. Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also tweeted saying that he was "relieved" to hear that Mr Shah has tested negative.

Claim:

Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Following Manoj Tiwari's tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification saying no test has been conducted so far.

According to a home ministry official, Amit Shah has not undergone any new COVID-19 test on August 9, PTI reported. Tiwari later deleted his tweet.

In a report by Hindustan Times, Shah is stated to be asymptomatic and working from his hospital bed. The report which was published on August 9 added that Shah was expected to return home next week provided he tests COVID-19 negative.

Sources in the Home Ministry also said that nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the hospital, the government or the minister's own Twitter account should be referred to for an update on the Home Minister's health.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Is Alive

Claim Review :  Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian