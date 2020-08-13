Fact Check: Amit Shah Has Not Tested Negative For COVID-19, Second Test Is Not Done Yet

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2, 2020, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
A week later on August 9, Shah's BJP colleague and MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Home Minister tested negative. Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also tweeted saying that he was "relieved" to hear that Mr Shah has tested negative.
Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for #COVID19, announces BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a tweet. pic.twitter.com/4RYqe3GgmN— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020
Claim:
Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19.
The claim is false.
Following Manoj Tiwari's tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a clarification saying no test has been conducted so far.
According to a home ministry official, Amit Shah has not undergone any new COVID-19 test on August 9, PTI reported. Tiwari later deleted his tweet.
In a report by Hindustan Times, Shah is stated to be asymptomatic and working from his hospital bed. The report which was published on August 9 added that Shah was expected to return home next week provided he tests COVID-19 negative.
Sources in the Home Ministry also said that nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the hospital, the government or the minister's own Twitter account should be referred to for an update on the Home Minister's health.
