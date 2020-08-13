Fact Check: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Is Alive

Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

Soon after a piece of news started doing the rounds which said that former President of India succumbed to the virus. One such post cited a report by media portal 'Northeastupdate.in'. The report has now been taken down .

#rajiv_tyagi #CBIForSSR Jaichand Pranab mukherjee dead.?? Is this true?? pic.twitter.com/6hePaMDUBK

The Logical Indian received a request to verify this 'news'.

Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee succumbed to COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

As of August 13, 7 AM, the former President remains in critical condition but alive.

According to the latest update, residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee's extended family members started a 72-hour 'yagna' on Janmashtami that was onAugust 11. His family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti.

Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on August 12 that his father was 'haemodynamically stable'.