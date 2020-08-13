Fact Check

Fact Check: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Is Alive

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee succumbed to COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Aug 2020 7:49 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Is Alive

Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

Soon after a piece of news started doing the rounds which said that former President of India succumbed to the virus. One such post cited a report by media portal 'Northeastupdate.in'. The report has now been taken down.




The Logical Indian received a request to verify this 'news'.


Claim:


Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee succumbed to COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

As of August 13, 7 AM, the former President remains in critical condition but alive.

According to the latest update, residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee's extended family members started a 72-hour 'yagna' on Janmashtami that was onAugust 11. His family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti.

Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on August 12 that his father was 'haemodynamically stable'.

Sharmistha Mukherjee's called the rumours false in her latest tweet.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Volunteer For Human Trial Falsely Shared As Putin's Daughter Getting Coronavirus Vaccine Shot

Claim Review :  Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee succumbed to COVID-19.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian