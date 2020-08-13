Fact Check: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Is Alive

Aditi Chattopadhyay
Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive.
Soon after a piece of news started doing the rounds which said that former President of India succumbed to the virus. One such post cited a report by media portal 'Northeastupdate.in'. The report has now been taken down.
#rajiv_tyagi#CBIForSSR— Navin Sethia (@nsethia01) August 12, 2020
Jaichand
Pranab mukherjee dead.??
Is this true?? pic.twitter.com/6hePaMDUBK
The Logical Indian received a request to verify this 'news'.
Claim:
Former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee succumbed to COVID-19.
The claim is false.
As of August 13, 7 AM, the former President remains in critical condition but alive.
According to the latest update, residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee's extended family members started a 72-hour 'yagna' on Janmashtami that was onAugust 11. His family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti.
Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on August 12 that his father was 'haemodynamically stable'.
With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020
Sharmistha Mukherjee's called the rumours false in her latest tweet.
Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp'ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital🙏— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 13, 2020
