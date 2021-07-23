Akhilesh Yadav Promised To Build Babri Masjid? No, The Viral Tweet Is Fake

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Yogi government has already started campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, 2022. Amidst the campaigning, a lot of disinformation is being spread on social media.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of a tweet in the name of Samajwadi Party national president and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is going viral on social media. The viral tweet says, "If our government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, then we promise our Muslim brothers that the Babri Masjid will be constructed at the same place where the Ram temple is being built today".

The handle name @yadavakhilesh is visible in the screenshot, and it also has a blue Twitter tick on it to claim that it is an authentic tweet of Akhilesh Yadav.

Twitter user Murli Goyal, who is being followed by Prime Minister Modi, tweeted this screenshot and wrote in Hindi, "उत्तरप्रदेश वालो क्या अपने श्री अखिलेश यादव का यह बयान देखा है? अगर नहीं तो आँखे खोल कर देखलो। जैसे पहले सब लोग सोच रहे थे अगर गलती से भी समाजवादी पार्टी की सरकार बन गयी तो श्री राम मन्दिर नहीं बनेगा। अब आप सोच लो किसकी सरकार बनानी है 2022 में".

Its English translation reads, "People of Uttar Pradesh, have you seen this statement of your Shri Akhilesh Yadav? If not, then open your eyes and see. Like everyone thought earlier, if the Samajwadi Party government is formed even by mistake, then Shri Ram Mandir will not be built. Now you people decide whose government has to be formed in 2022". However, he later deleted his tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of the tweet.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter





The screenshot of the tweet is also viral on Facebook too.









Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav promises to build Babri Masjid after winning the UP elections.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We did a keyword search of Akhilesh Yadav's tweet. We searched Yadav's timeline with the help of Twitter Advanced Search, but we could not find any such tweet in which there was talk of the reconstruction of Babri Masjid. We could not find any such statement on Akhilesh's Facebook page as well. Assuming that tweet might have got deleted, we searched the archived websites like archive.is and webarchive.org so that if the tweet has been deleted, then we can get its archived version. However, we couldn't find any archived tweet of Akhilesh Yadav on Babri Masjid in this regard.

We also tried to search news reports. If Akhilesh Yadav had made such a statement about the Ram temple, then it would have been reported in the media. However, we could not find any such statement given by Akhilesh Yadav. However, we did find a tweet of Akhilesh Yadav dated November 2019 in support of the Ayodhya judgment. Akhilesh tweeted about the decision. He wrote, "Those decisions that reduce the distance, they make human, a better human".

जो फ़ैसले फ़ासलों को घटाते हैं

वो इंसा को बेहतर इंसा बनाते हैं — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 9, 2019

We also find a piece of news published in Navbharat Times in December 2020, in which Akhilesh Yadav had said that he would go to Ayodhya with the whole family after the construction of the temple. Republic World had also published the same report.

Hence, it is clear that the viral screenshot of Akhilesh Yadav's tweet is fake. He did not tweet any such tweet on the Babri Masjid issue.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Indian Media Shares Photo Of TikTok Star As Kidnapped Daughter Of Afghan's Ambassador