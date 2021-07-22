Indian Media Shares Photo Of TikTok Star As Kidnapped Daughter Of Afghan's Ambassador

On 16 July, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Silsila Alikhil, the 27-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped in Islamabad, Pakistan. This kidnapping took place in broad daylight, and she was abducted for a few hours. It was also alleged that the kidnapper has beaten up Silsila. According to the medical report accessed by the news agency Associated Press, it shows injury on her head.

Statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regarding Abduction of Daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad

July 17, 2021

-----------------------------https://t.co/g0Ob311mbE pic.twitter.com/Q8PHi3mP4o — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) July 17, 2021

After this incident, an alleged picture of the Afghan ambassador's daughter started going viral on social media. The woman seen in this picture has bruises and blood marks on her face. It is being said the viral picture is of the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan. She was kidnapped from Islamabad and tortured for 6 hours, and thrown on the road.



Daughter of #Afghan ambassador who was kidnapped from

Jinnah Super, #Islamabad & thrown away after 6 hours of torture near Tehzeeb Bakery, Blue Area, Islamabad, badly tortured.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/BeZqAAqVDx — GeopoliticalUpdates (@GeopolUpdates) July 17, 2021

The picture is viral on Facebook.

Right-wing website OpIndia also published the viral photo on its story covering the same.

Dainik Jagran, a Hindi news website, also published the story with the same image.

Claim:

The viral image is of Silsila Alikhil, the 27-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador Najibullah Alikhil who was kidnapped in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The viral image is of Gul Chahat, a transgender activist and TikTok star from Pakistan.

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Pakistan had become headlines in the international media. So we first checked the news related to this incident. We got several media reports about the kidnapping of Silsila Alikhil in Pakistan. In these reports, there have been reports of kidnapping and torturing of the daughter of an Afghan ambassador in Pakistan. However, no picture of her has been used anywhere in these reports.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral picture; we found that one user shared a screenshot of a YouTube video while sharing this picture. In the screenshot, this woman has been identified as Gul Chahat. We found the photo on Gul's official YouTube channel. In the video, Gul has accused a man named Shoaib of assault.

We found the same picture on the Facebook account of Gul Chahat. The picture was uploaded on 16 July 2021 with the caption, "This government belongs only to the rich".

Former Pakistani journalist Malik Khurram Khan Dehwar also tweeted about Indian social media users sharing Gul Chahat's picture as Silsila.

This is how Indian propaganda machine is spreading misinformation reg #SilsilaAlikhil daughter of #Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan #NajibullahAlikhil by posting images of a TikToker named Gul Chahat as her.



1000s of such malicious posts r being posted to mislead public👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/A4pCOAEXnK — Malik Khurram Khan Dehwar (@KhurramDehwar) July 17, 2021

We also found a tweet by the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil on the night of 18 July. There was also a picture of a girl in this tweet. Clarifying about the viral picture, he wrote in the Pashto language, "Sorry: I have to post Silsila Alikhil's picture here. Because someone else's picture was shared on social media as my daughter. I don't know him (Gul Chahat) well. Thank you." Here, the difference between the picture posted by Silsila's father and Gul Chahat's picture is clearly visible.

په ډیری بښنی سره:

مجبور شوم چی د خپل لورکی سلسله علی خیل عکس دلته خپور کړم، چون په ټولنیزو شبکو کی د کوم بل چا عکس په غلطه نشر شوی، په داسی حال کی چی زه یی اصلأ نه پیژنم. مننه pic.twitter.com/Jjx2vQciKp — Najibullah Alikhil (@NajibAlikhil) July 17, 2021

It is evident from the tweet of Najibullah Alikhil that the viral post is not of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador. Hence, the viral claim is false. Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid has said that there is no evidence of the kidnapping of Silsila Alikhil; however, they will further investigate the claim of kidnapping.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Man Asking To Boycott Reliance & Patanjali Is Not The Owner Of Himalaya Company