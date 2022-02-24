Doctored Video Of Akhilesh Yadav Shared Claiming He Is Leaving For London On March 11

An interview video of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral, claiming that he will be departing for London after the results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are announced. The viral video is part of a news interview done by NDTV, as its logo can be seen at the top right corner. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav can be heard giving answer to a question saying,"अब मै ये कहु कि कौन लंदन गया, कौन विदेश नहीं जा रहा। मै आपसे जानना चाहता हूँ कि क्या मैं नहीं जा सकता ? अगर आपके पास बच्चे नहीं है और आपके बच्चे जा रहे है तो उसके लिए मैं क्या कर सकता हूँ ?"

[English Translation: Now if I say who is going to London, who is not going on a foreign trip... I would like to know from you can I not go? If you don't have children or if your children are not going, then what can I do?]

The video is viral on social media with a caption that reads, "11 मार्च को लंदन निकल लेंगे भैया जी...अब लंदन से ही समाजवाद की लड़ाई लड़ेगें लंदन से लड़ूगां समाजवाद की लड़ाई:- अखिलेश यादव"

[English Translation: Bhaiya Ji will leave for London on March 11. Now he will fight the battle of socialism from London itself. Will fight the battle of socialism from London:- Akhilesh Yadav]





Another user wrote in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव ने मान ली हार :- अखिलेश बुरी तरह पस्त हो चुके हैं । उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी हार स्वीकार कर ली है। वे यूपी चुनाव रिजल्ट के अगले दिन यानी 11 मार्च को विदेश जा रहे हैं । उन्होंने टिकट भी करा लिए है। जिसे अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से स्वीकार भी लिया कि वे विदेश जा रहे है."

[English Translation: Akhilesh Yadav accepted defeat:- Akhilesh is badly battered. He has accepted his defeat in the assembly elections. He is going abroad on March 11, the next day of the UP election results, and he has also booked tickets. Which also indirectly accepted that he was going abroad.]

This video is widely shared on Facebook. Click here, here and here to read.



Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav has accepted his defeat and is moving to London just after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is doctored.

We looked for the full video on the YouTube channel of NDTV and found the viral video uploaded on June 23 2021. In 26 minutes and 22 seconds long interview, one can see similar footage as seen in the viral video. We found that during the interview, the situation of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh and the farmers' movement were discussed.



At 10 minutes 47 seconds, Sreenivasan Jain (interviewer) asked Akhilesh Yadav, "It is being said that in between you went to London." To which Akhilesh Yadav replied, "Now if I say who is going to London, who is not going on a foreign trip... I would say, you are asking me this question, you tell me when did I go to London." Akhilesh Yadav later clarifies that he had gone to London for his daughter's admission.

It is to be noted that during the entire interview, Akhilesh Yadav has not talked about going abroad on March 11.

We found that the viral video was tampered with. In the viral video, the anchor asked, "It is also being said that you are going to London on the 11th". Whereas in the original video uploaded by NDTV, the anchor asked, "It is also said that you went to London in between?"



On searching more, we also found a tweet done by Sreenivasan Jain in which he debunked the viral claim and called it doctored. He wrote, "Just got this on WA. My audio has been morphed, Akhilesh's answer has been distorted. While one is always up for a laugh, it appears this clip has been used to spread misinfo during the elections, and hence am flagging here."

Just got this on WA. My audio has been morphed, Akhilesh's answer has been distorted. While one is always up for a laugh, it appears this clip has been used to spread misinfo during the elections, and hence am flagging here. https://t.co/0vorwp0V8e — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) February 23, 2022

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Akhilesh Yadav's interview with NDTV is edited. Also, the claim of Akhilesh Yadav going abroad on March 11 is false. In the original video, Akhilesh Yadav did not talk about going abroad on March 11, and it was falsely shared by linking it to the UP Assembly election.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Army Beat Agents For Passing Information To Pakistan-Based Handlers? No, Old Video Shared With Misleading Claim