All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Akhilesh Yadav Say, Jinnah Got Us Azadi? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

Image Credits: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Akhilesh Yadav Say, "Jinnah Got Us Azadi"? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Nov 2021 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A clipped video of Akhilesh Yadav's public address in Hardoi is being shared without proper context.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh CM and president of the Samajwadi Party, embarked on a rath yatra for the forthcoming legislative elections and addressed the public on 31 October in the Hardoi district of UP. During his address, he remembered the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and included Jinnah's name amongst other Indian freedom fighters.

A clip from Yadav's address is viral on social media, claiming that he credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "Jinnah Got Us Azaadi".

Kanchan Gupta, the senior adviser to the ministry of information & broadcasting, shared the video via Twitter. He captioned it, "Jinnah got us azaadi ~ @yadavakhilesh. What kind of pandering is this?".

In charge of Bhartiya Janata Party's Information & Technology department, Amit Malviya shared the video via Twitter. He captioned it in Hindi, "जिन्ना ने हमें आज़ादी दिलायी!" चंद वोटों के लिए देश को तोड़कर पाकिस्तान बनाने वाले जिन्ना को अखिलेश यादव अब्बा मान बैठे हैं। तुष्टिकरण की हद है।".

[English translation- "Jinnah gave us freedom!" Akhilesh Yadav has accepted Jinnah as Abba, who created Pakistan by breaking the country for a few votes. There is a limit to appeasement.]

The YouTube channel of Free Press Journal, one of the oldest English Daily newspapers, shared the video. The video is titled, "Jinnah got us Azadi,": says Akhilesh Yadav.

The video is shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

In his public address, Akhilesh Yadav credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. A part of Akhilesh Yadav's public address in Hardoi has been clipped and shared without context.

We did a keyword search on the internet and found an extended version of Akhilesh Yadav's public address in Hardoi. A YouTube channel Samajwadi Akhilesh uploaded the video on 31 October. The video was titled in Hindi, "सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जयंती पर हरदोई से अखिलेश यादव का मोदी-योगी को खुला चैलेंज".

In the video, at time frame 9:51, he says, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah all studied in the same institution and returned as barristers. They all took education in the same institution. They became barristers and got the freedom to the country. They did not step back from any kinds of struggles. If anyone banned a particular ideology, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel".

This part of his speech has been cropped and shared without context to show that he credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule. However, he spoke about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other Indian freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. And mentioned the name of Jinnah in the same statement.

To sum up, yes, Akhilesh Yadav did mention Jinnah's name during his speech, but this part of his speech has been cropped and shared without context

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Falsely Shared As Tripura Police Encouraging Rioters And Provoking Further Violence

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Akhilesh Yadav 
Sardar Vallabhai Patel 
Jinnah 
BSP 
Amit Malviya 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X