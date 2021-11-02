Did Akhilesh Yadav Say, "Jinnah Got Us Azadi"? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh CM and president of the Samajwadi Party, embarked on a rath yatra for the forthcoming legislative elections and addressed the public on 31 October in the Hardoi district of UP. During his address, he remembered the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and included Jinnah's name amongst other Indian freedom fighters.

A clip from Yadav's address is viral on social media, claiming that he credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "Jinnah Got Us Azaadi".



Kanchan Gupta, the senior adviser to the ministry of information & broadcasting, shared the video via Twitter. He captioned it, "Jinnah got us azaadi ~ @yadavakhilesh. What kind of pandering is this?".

"Jinnah got us azaadi" ~ @yadavakhilesh

What kind of pandering is this?

pic.twitter.com/4vkdDvss4h — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) October 31, 2021

In charge of Bhartiya Janata Party's Information & Technology department, Amit Malviya shared the video via Twitter. He captioned it in Hindi, "जिन्ना ने हमें आज़ादी दिलायी!" चंद वोटों के लिए देश को तोड़कर पाकिस्तान बनाने वाले जिन्ना को अखिलेश यादव अब्बा मान बैठे हैं। तुष्टिकरण की हद है।".

[English translation- "Jinnah gave us freedom!" Akhilesh Yadav has accepted Jinnah as Abba, who created Pakistan by breaking the country for a few votes. There is a limit to appeasement.]

The YouTube channel of Free Press Journal, one of the oldest English Daily newspapers, shared the video. The video is titled, "Jinnah got us Azadi,": says Akhilesh Yadav.

The video is shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

In his public address, Akhilesh Yadav credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. A part of Akhilesh Yadav's public address in Hardoi has been clipped and shared without context.

We did a keyword search on the internet and found an extended version of Akhilesh Yadav's public address in Hardoi. A YouTube channel Samajwadi Akhilesh uploaded the video on 31 October. The video was titled in Hindi, "सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जयंती पर हरदोई से अखिलेश यादव का मोदी-योगी को खुला चैलेंज".

In the video, at time frame 9:51, he says, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah all studied in the same institution and returned as barristers. They all took education in the same institution. They became barristers and got the freedom to the country. They did not step back from any kinds of struggles. If anyone banned a particular ideology, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel".

This part of his speech has been cropped and shared without context to show that he credited Mohammad Ali Jinnah for India's independence from British rule. However, he spoke about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other Indian freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. And mentioned the name of Jinnah in the same statement.

To sum up, yes, Akhilesh Yadav did mention Jinnah's name during his speech, but this part of his speech has been cropped and shared without context

