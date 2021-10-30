Old Video Falsely Shared As Tripura Police Encouraging Rioters And Provoking Further Violence

A video of a policeman chanting pro-Hindutva slogans is viral on social media, claiming it is from Tripura. In the video, the policeman is sloganeering 'Jai Sri Ram' while walking in a rally where people wearing saffron scarfs and waving saffron flags are visible. At the end of the video, another man from the rally is heard chanting 'Ghar-Ghar bhagwa chhayega'.

The video is viral amid the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura. According to a BBC report, more than 10-incidents of religious violence have been reported from North Tripura in the last four days.

The video is viral, claiming to show Tripura police encouraging rioters and provoking further violence.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned, "This is Tripura Police. Leading the rioters to burn Muslims' houses, mosques and their shops, with their slogans."

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "सुना था पुलिस लोगों की मदद करने के लिए होती है, अब समझ में आया कि पिछले 6 दिनो से त्रिपुरा जल क्यूं रहा है".

[English translation: I had heard that the police are there to help the people, Now I understand why Tripura has been burning for the last six days.]

The video is from Tripura and shows Tripura police encouraging rioters and provoking further violence.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is around three years old, with earlier traces on social media of 2018.

We extracted different keyframes from the video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several posts on Facebook and YouTube that uploaded the video in 2018.

A Facebook page, 'Janwaadtimes.com' posted the video on 26 Mar 2018 and captioned it in Hindi, "ये है योगी आदित्यनाथ की रामभक्त पुलिस....पुलिसवाले ने जमकर लगाए राम नाम के नारे".

[English Translation: This is Yogi Adityanath's Ram Bhakt Police....the policeman fiercely raised slogans of Ram Naam.]

A YouTube channel, 'Nitesh Sharma Basti' posted the video on 25 Nov 2018 and titled it in Hindi, "अयोध्या में पुलिस ने भी कहा जय श्री राम - जय श्री राम".

[English Translation: In Ayodhya, the police also said Jai Shri Ram - Jai Shri Ram]

Another Facebook page, 'Patna Live', a news and media website, posted the video on 30 Mar 2018 and captioned it in Hindi, "Super Exclusive (video)समस्तीपुर के रोसड़ा में रामनवी जुलूस में पुलिसवाले का यह रूप देखकर आपके होश उड़ जायेंगे, यकीन न हो तो देखिये".

[English Translation: Super Exclusive (video) See this look of a policeman in Ramnavi procession in Rosda, Samastipur, you will be blown away. If you don't believe then watch it.]

According to a report by Patna Live, the video went viral after a conflict between two groups in Rosada Bazar of Samastipur district on 27 Mar 2018 in Bihar. After the conflict, section 144 was imposed in the area to avoid any further conflict. After the video went viral, police were criticised for participating in the Navratri procession as section 144 was imposed in the area.

Evidently, an old video of a policeman sloganeering 'Jai Sri Ram' in a rally is revived with a false claim. The footage is falsely claimed to be of Tripura. However, the video is old and shot in 2018.

