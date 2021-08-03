Billboard Showing Delhi CM Kejriwal Taking Credit For Installing Dustbins Is Morphed

A photo of a hoarding congratulating Delhi for installation of dustbins in Kirtinagar Industrial Area by state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is viral on social media. In the viral picture, a hoarding is seen at Delhi Metro station, which reads, "Congratulations for setting up of ten new dustbins in Delhi Kirtinagar Industrial Area".

Several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's information advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi, national secretary BJP youth Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BJP Delhi's social media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal, shared the picture and took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal.

Reallyyyy ? pic.twitter.com/AjWOm5DVRR — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 1, 2021









Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also shared this post on Facebook.



The post is being widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

A hoarding was installed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for installing dustbins in Kirtinagar Industrial Area.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The viral hoarding is morphed.

We first checked the comments section of the tweets with the viral image. We saw many replies on tweets in which it was told that the viral picture has been edited. Netizens also posted a purported original picture of the banner, which contained an advertisement by the Delhi government about the financial help provided to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

Its clear Photoshop.



Actual pic below pic.twitter.com/QidLkLhwnB — AAP Ka Vikram 🏹 🇮🇳 (@vikrameffects) August 1, 2021

Fact-checker SM Hoaxslayer found that the Twitter handle "@drapr007" had tweeted a high resolution (2048x2048 pixels) image of the viral hoarding. On looking closely at the high-resolution image, we found several discrepancies in the viral image. We found that the original words have been photo-shopped by mixing the blue background of the hoarding. Parts of the original word can be seen in the far left corner of the picture. Apart from this, there is no reflection of light on the word 'Ho' appearing on the hoarding. This shows that it has been digitally added to that part of the picture.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

While looking at billboards closely, we found that the text is not aligned parallel to the edge of the banner border.

Another notable difference is that when you zoom in on the image, the difference in the sharpness between the text and the Delhi Government logo can be seen. Also, the difference between the shade of white in both is quite clear and obvious, which proves the text is not a part of the banner and has been added digitally.



We also found the picture of hoarding installed in the different metro stations across Delhi.







We also found the similar image advertised in the Times Of India newspaper dated July 9, 2021. The photograph of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also the same. The pdf of the advertisement can be seen here.

We also find similar images of billboards on many social media profiles. By comparing both, the design looks similar apart from the text which has been put in the billboard using editing tools.









Hence, It is evident the viral billboard featuring Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is morphed to show the party congratulating for installing 10 dustbins in Delhi. Previously, another hoarding was also morphed of AAP's Gujarat, claiming Gujarat will offer Namaz and Hindu rituals should be abandoned.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Ministry Of Civil Aviation Passes Off Bangkok Airport Photo As Chennai Airport

