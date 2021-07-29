Viral Aaj Tak Graphic Giving Credit To PM Modi For India's First Olympic Medal Is Morphed

A digitally modified graphic of the show 'Kharbardar' broadcasted on the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak has taken the internet by storm. In the now-viral graphic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been given the credit for India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

People on social media are sharing this picture considering it to be true and criticising Aaj Tak for this show.



This image has been widely circulated after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged the silver medal in the women's 49 kg event on 24 July 2021. On the first day of the Games, Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg and registered India's first win.

The graphic comprises of a picture of popular anchor Shweta Singh and PM Modi. The text on the graphic says 'PM Modi won the first Olympic medal'. Twitter user Gareeshma Shukla while sharing this graphic wrote, "If bootlicking were an Olympic sport, Shweta Singh would bring gold for Modi".





This graphic has gone viral on Facebook as well.













Claim:

A graphic of a show on Aaj Tak has credited Prime Minister Modi for winning India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. The graphic has been morphed from an old picture of a news show dating back to 2019.

We first checked the verified social media handles of Aaj Tak on Facebook and Twitter to know the truth behind the promo plate going viral, but we could not find anything about any such program or promo.

We then did a google reverse image of the viral graphic. We found a Facebook post of Aaj Tak, posted in July 2019, with a picture of anchor Shweta Singh and PM Modi, saying, 'Will PM Modi win the World Cup?' This program was broadcasted when the Indian men's cricket team was playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was held in the United Kingdom.

By comparing the viral picture and the original picture, we can find out the difference and similarities. The text added to the viral picture is darker than the original picture.





However, this graphic went viral and the channel had to face criticism as well.

We also watched the channel's news show 'Khabardaar', which was aired after India won a medal at the Olympics on July 24, 2021.

We did not see the viral picture during the entire show or in the promos of the show. Also, it is to be noted that the anchor who hosted the news show 'Khabardaar' on July 24 was Chitra Tripathi and not Shweta Singh, as shown with the viral graphic.

It is evident from our investigation that the image which is going viral with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited for winning India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics is fake. The picture of the old promo of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak has been edited and shared with the wrong claim.







