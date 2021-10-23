BJP And Indian Media Falsely Claim That India Is First Country To Administer 100 Crore Vaccine Jabs

The Indian government, on October 21, announced that India crossed the mark of 100 crores (1 billion) doses of coronavirus vaccines. This was achieved within nine months of the start of the vaccination campaign in India.

The central government led by PM Modi hailed it as a milestone for the country. On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a 'Diwali of self-reliance of India' and appealed to those eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated without delay. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders claimed that India has become the first country in the world to cross 100 crore vaccines jabs.

Alok Awasthi, official spokesperson of BJP UP while sharing this claim wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "भाजपा की वैक्सीन बताने वालों, वैक्सीन पर भ्रम फैलाने वालों देख लो , आज भारत थोड़ी देर में 100 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने वाला विश्व में पहला देश होगा। शर्म करो @yadavakhilesh अब तो वैक्सीन लगवा लो."

[English translation: Look at those who told it is BJP's vaccine, those who spread confusion on the vaccine, today India will be the first country in the world to have 100 crore vaccines in a short time. Have some Shame @yadavakhilesh, get the vaccine now.]

Jharkhand BJP General Secretary (Organization) while sharing this claim wrote, "बधाई हो, प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में वैज्ञानिक, मेडिकल स्टाफ, संबंधित अधिकारियों के अथक प्रयासों से 100 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने वाला दुनिया में पहला देश बना हमारा भारत, हमें याद रखना चाहिए, पोलियो, चेचक की वैक्सीन लगाने में कितना समय लगा था."

[English Translation: Congratulations, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with the tireless efforts of scientists, medical staff, concerned officials, our India became the first country in the world to administer 100 crore vaccines. We must remember how long did it take to get polio, smallpox vaccine.]

BJP Haryana also posted this claim on Facebook.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also said in a rally organised in Basti district, UP, that India has become the first country to administer 100 crore vaccination to its citizen.

AajTak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap also shared this claim on Twitter and wrote in Hindi which reads, "वैक्सीनेशन रिकॉर्डतोड़, डोज़ 100 करोड़! 100 करोड़ डोज़ देने वाला पहला देश बना भारत 🇮🇳 जय हो."

[English Translation: Record-breaking Vaccination, Dose 100 Crore! India became the first country to give 100 crore doses Jai Ho!]



News organisations like ABP News Hindi, Times Now Navbharat, Amar Ujala, NewsNationTv, etc., also run a report with a similar claim.





This claim is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

India is the first country in the world to administer 100 crore vaccine doses.

Fact Check:

The logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. China is at number one, which had crossed the hundred crore mark in June only.

To know the truth of the viral claim, we did a google keyword search about the jabs given to people in China. We found a report from CNN dated June 20, 2021. The title of the report reads, "China has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses." According to the report, a total of 1,010,489,000 doses was given as of Saturday, June 20, as per the claim of China's National Health Commission (NHC) statement. At that time, it was almost 40% of the 2.5 billion shots administered globally.

We also find a report of Hindustan Times dated September 16 2021, which says China fully vaccinated (Double Dose) more than 1.1 Billion of its total population. As per the report, 2.16 billion doses have been given in China until September 16.

We look for the Covid vaccine data on Our World in Data, a website that provides live data of Covid doses across the globe. According to it, as of October 23, China had administered 2.24 Billion doses to its people.

During the investigation, we also found China's vaccination record on the WHO website. According to the data, as of October 14 2021, a total of 2,238,760,403 vaccine doses have been administered in China.

Our investigation clearly shows that the claim being made on social media about India's vaccination is false. India is the second country in the world after China to administer 100 crore vaccine doses. China is at number one, which has given more than 2.23 Billion vaccines till October 21, 2021. Also, as of today, India has fully vaccinated 21% of its population.



