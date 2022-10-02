World's Largest Safari To Be Developed In Gurugram, Park To Cover Over 10,000 Acres

Haryana is set to develop one of the largest jungle safari parks in the Aravalli range of Gurugram and Nuh district, which is home to many species of birds, wild animals and butterflies. According to an official statement by the state government, the park will cover an area of 10,000 acres.

As per the officials, the Aravalli park would be five times larger than the Sharjah, with a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, a place for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors and much more.

'Boost Tourism & Provide Employment'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday (September 29), said, "The NCR region of Haryana had immense potential for the development of a jungle safari and the Jungle safari scheme will not only help preserve the Aravalli mountain range but also boost tourism and provide employment opportunities to residents. Furthermore, the Home Stay Policy will benefit villagers in the surrounding villages."

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Sharjah Jungle Safari in Dubai today, on the same lines we are going to set up world's largest safari park in 10 thousand acres of Gurugram and Nuh. People will get employment from the park, protection of the Aravalli mountain range, and nearby villages will benefit from a homestay policy."

आज दुबई के शारजाह जंगल सफारी का दौरा किया, इसी की तर्ज पर हम गुरुग्राम व नूंह के 10 हजार एकड़ में विश्व का सबसे बड़ा सफारी पार्क स्थापित करने जा रहे हैं।



पार्क से लोगों को रोजगार, अरावली पर्वत श्रृंखला का सरंक्षण व नजदीकी गांवों को होम स्टे पॉलिसी का लाभ मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/4oNHUu4snm — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 29, 2022

The CM said that the scheme would boost tourism as well as provide employment opportunities to local residents. He added that the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had evaluated the area and agreed on the technical feasibility of developing such a park.

Sharjah currently has the largest curated safari park outside of Africa, which opened in February 2022 and spanned approximately 2,000 acres. The Aravalli Park would be five times the size of Sharjah.

Central Government To Provide Funds

The central government will provide the funds for the Safari park project, and in contrast, it is a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government.

Global interest has emerged since the Aravalli Foundation's announcement for the project's technical management, including designing, overseeing and operating the park, for which two companies with international experience have been shortlisted and will now compete in an international design competition.

