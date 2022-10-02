All section
Worlds Largest Safari To Be Developed In Gurugram, Park To Cover Over 10,000 Acres

Image Credit- Twitter/ Manohar Lal

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

World's Largest Safari To Be Developed In Gurugram, Park To Cover Over 10,000 Acres

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Haryana,  2 Oct 2022 4:59 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The central government will provide the funds for the Safari park project, and in contrast, it is a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government.

Haryana is set to develop one of the largest jungle safari parks in the Aravalli range of Gurugram and Nuh district, which is home to many species of birds, wild animals and butterflies. According to an official statement by the state government, the park will cover an area of 10,000 acres.

As per the officials, the Aravalli park would be five times larger than the Sharjah, with a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, a place for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors and much more.

'Boost Tourism & Provide Employment'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday (September 29), said, "The NCR region of Haryana had immense potential for the development of a jungle safari and the Jungle safari scheme will not only help preserve the Aravalli mountain range but also boost tourism and provide employment opportunities to residents. Furthermore, the Home Stay Policy will benefit villagers in the surrounding villages."

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Sharjah Jungle Safari in Dubai today, on the same lines we are going to set up world's largest safari park in 10 thousand acres of Gurugram and Nuh. People will get employment from the park, protection of the Aravalli mountain range, and nearby villages will benefit from a homestay policy."

The CM said that the scheme would boost tourism as well as provide employment opportunities to local residents. He added that the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had evaluated the area and agreed on the technical feasibility of developing such a park.

Sharjah currently has the largest curated safari park outside of Africa, which opened in February 2022 and spanned approximately 2,000 acres. The Aravalli Park would be five times the size of Sharjah.

Central Government To Provide Funds

The central government will provide the funds for the Safari park project, and in contrast, it is a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government.

Global interest has emerged since the Aravalli Foundation's announcement for the project's technical management, including designing, overseeing and operating the park, for which two companies with international experience have been shortlisted and will now compete in an international design competition.

Also Read: Global Innovation Index: India Climbs 6 Positions From 46th Last Year, First Time In Top 40



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
World's Largest Safari Park 
Haryana 
Aravalli Hills 
Gurugram 
Sharjah 
CM Khattar 

