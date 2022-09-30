Global Innovation Index: India Climbs 6 Positions From 46th Last Year, First Time In Top 40

India climbed up six positions to 40th position among 132 nations in the Global Innovation Index 2022 on account of improvement in different parameters, as per a report released by Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

It noted that India's innovation performance is above average for the upper-middle-income group in almost every innovation pillar, except for its scoring below average in infrastructure.

What Does The WIPO Report Say?

According to the WIPO report, Turkey and India have entered the top 40 list for the first time, placed at 37th and 40th spots, respectively. India has overtaken Vietnam (48th) as the top lower middle-income economy for innovation.

It stated that middle-income economies like China (11th), Turkey and China continue to change the innovation landscape. At the same time, other nations like the Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia exhibit promising potential.

The report said, "Within Central and Southern Asia, India continues to lead in 40th position, moving further up the rankings, from its 46th position in 2021, and its 81st rank in 2015."

In the global rankings, the top position was occupied by Switzerland, and it was followed by the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Piyush Goyal Reacts To The Global Ranking

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of India for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, delivered a virtual message to mark the launch of the Global Innovation Index 2022.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "India Innovating Like Never Before! India climbs to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index of @WIPO, a huge leap of 41 places in 7 years. The steady rise testifies that India under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji is rapidly emerging as the global innovation hub."

The minister said the country had come a long way in the innovation index, from the 81st spot in 2015 to 40th in 2022. He said that innovation had been a catalytic force for the economy and society.



As per the PIB, Goyal added, "Though innovation implies novelty, it is also rooted in tradition for us in India. Ancient scientific knowledge including the Vedas and traditional medicine are a testament to India's innovative spirit."

