Green Energy Push! WB Govt Announces Exemptions To Incentivise Investment In Electric & CNG Vehicles

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
West Bengal,  28 May 2022

After the announcement, industry observers said that the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle tax would act as a boost for increased demand for clean energy-run vehicles.

On its way to transiting from fossil fuels, West Bengal, on May 27, announced exemption of registration fees, motor vehicles, additional taxes for two and four-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) and all categories of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-operated vehicles.

A government official said that the indemnity is to be implemented from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024, and it will reduce the road prices of several categories of green energy operated automobiles.

Benefits

The order read, "It is felt necessary to give some kind of financial relief/exemption to incentivise investment in battery-operated electric vehicles and also to incentivise a reduction in carbon footprint and to reduce dependence on petrol/diesel," quoted NDTV.

Industry observers said that the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle tax would act as a boost for increased demand for clean energy-run vehicles.

Exemptions

According to an order signed by Rajesh Sinha, the secretary of the transport department, for those vehicles which were registered between April 1, 2022, and the date of issuance of the notification on May 25, a financial incentive will be provided in the form of extension of tax validity for the exact number of days for which the tax has been paid between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.

The order providing relief in the registration fees, motor vehicles, additional taxes for two and four-wheeler battery-operated EVs and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024, is in accordance with the state finance minister's announcement for 2022-23.

Also Read: Maha: 20,000 State-Run Hospital Nurses On Indefinite Strike Fearing Exploitation, Lower Runemeration

