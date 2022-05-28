All section
Maha: 20,000 State-Run Hospital Nurses On Indefinite Strike Fearing Exploitation, Lower Runemeration

Image Credit- Twitter/ ANI (Representational), DMER

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Maha: 20,000 State-Run Hospital Nurses On Indefinite Strike Fearing Exploitation, Lower Runemeration

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  28 May 2022

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The MSNA has been demanding the withdrawal of DMER's decision to outsource the recruitment of 1700-odd vacant posts on contract to a private agency which the latter has by far rejected, calling it a 'temporary arrangement'.

Around 20,000 nurses in state-run hospitals across Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from Saturday, May 28, to protest against the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of 1700-odd vacant posts on contract to a private agency.

The opposition by the nurses has erupted following an impasse in discussion between the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The MSNA has been demanding the withdrawal of DMER's decision which the latter has by far rejected, calling it a 'temporary arrangement'.

How Will The Change Effect?

The MSNA had earlier called for a two-day strike on May 27-27. But none of their demands was met; hence they have planned to go on an indefinite strike from May 28.

Sumitra Tote, the general secretary of the MSNA, said on Friday, May 27, that if the recruitment of nurses is outsourced, they will be vulnerable to exploitation and receive lower remuneration, reported NDTV.

Why Protest?

The MSNA is protesting against outsourcing the hiring of 1749 of the 4500 vacancies across Maharashtra. The DMER is calling the outsourcing a 'temporary arrangement' and said that it is being done for a short time; however, the nurses are determined that they won't allow it at any cost.

Manisha Shinde, the president of the MSNA, said, "The government should instead fill the vacant posts instead of outsourcing. We will continue our strike till our demand is met," reported Hindustan Times.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, the director of the DMER, said, "We request the nurses to end the strike and resume work and not let patient care suffer. We had a meeting with the nurses. They said they'll get back to us with their decision," quoted the above-mentioned publication.

Indefinite Strike By 20,000 Nurses

The president of the MSNA said that a total of 20,000 nurses would be participating in the indefinite strike across the state. She added that in Mumbai, 1400 nurses from JJ Hospital, St George Hospital, GT Hospital, and Bandra Public Health care centre would take part in the strike.

As of now, the state government has accepted one of the demands by the nurses, which is to scrap mandatory transfers and have only request-based transfers. However, outsourcing of nurses remains the prominent bone of disagreement.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Furious Mob Burns Alive Leopard Caught By Forest Officials, FIR Registered Against 150

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Indefinite Strike 
Maharashtra State Nurses Association 
DMRE 

