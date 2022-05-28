Maha: 20,000 State-Run Hospital Nurses On Indefinite Strike Fearing Exploitation, Lower Runemeration

Around 20,000 nurses in state-run hospitals across Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from Saturday, May 28, to protest against the state government's decision to outsource the recruitment of 1700-odd vacant posts on contract to a private agency.

The opposition by the nurses has erupted following an impasse in discussion between the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The MSNA has been demanding the withdrawal of DMER's decision which the latter has by far rejected, calling it a 'temporary arrangement'.

How Will The Change Effect?

The MSNA had earlier called for a two-day strike on May 27-27. But none of their demands was met; hence they have planned to go on an indefinite strike from May 28.

Sumitra Tote, the general secretary of the MSNA, said on Friday, May 27, that if the recruitment of nurses is outsourced, they will be vulnerable to exploitation and receive lower remuneration, reported NDTV.

Why Protest?

The MSNA is protesting against outsourcing the hiring of 1749 of the 4500 vacancies across Maharashtra. The DMER is calling the outsourcing a 'temporary arrangement' and said that it is being done for a short time; however, the nurses are determined that they won't allow it at any cost.

Manisha Shinde, the president of the MSNA, said, "The government should instead fill the vacant posts instead of outsourcing. We will continue our strike till our demand is met," reported Hindustan Times.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, the director of the DMER, said, "We request the nurses to end the strike and resume work and not let patient care suffer. We had a meeting with the nurses. They said they'll get back to us with their decision," quoted the above-mentioned publication.

Indefinite Strike By 20,000 Nurses

The president of the MSNA said that a total of 20,000 nurses would be participating in the indefinite strike across the state. She added that in Mumbai, 1400 nurses from JJ Hospital, St George Hospital, GT Hospital, and Bandra Public Health care centre would take part in the strike.

As of now, the state government has accepted one of the demands by the nurses, which is to scrap mandatory transfers and have only request-based transfers. However, outsourcing of nurses remains the prominent bone of disagreement.

