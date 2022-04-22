All section
Caste discrimination
No Relief From Heat Even On Mountains As Uttarakhand Records Hottest March & April In 30 Years

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

No Relief From Heat Even On Mountains As Uttarakhand Records Hottest March & April In 30 Years

Uttarakhand,  22 April 2022 1:38 PM GMT

The average temperature during these months has been at least 5-7 degrees above normal in hilly as well as plain areas of the state. According to IMD, India had recorded its warmest March in 122 years.

When the scorching summer starts to peak in the plains, people tend to move towards the mountainous regions expecting some relief from the heatwaves. However, this time, many of them would miss out on this ease as one of India's most popular tourist destinations is witnessing the hottest summer beginnings.

According to the regional meteorological centre, Uttarakhand has witnessed the hottest weather during March and April in 30 years. The average temperature during these months has been at least 5-7 degrees above normal in hilly as well as plain areas of the state.

Bikram Singh, the director of the regional meteorological centre, said, "On the basis of the data of the last 31 years, we can conclude that the months of March and April this year have been hottest, with the average temperatures settling way above normal continuously," quoted The Times of India.

No Snow Even Mountains

During this time of the year, high-altitude places such as Badrinath and Kedarnath are usually covered with a white layer of snow, but the peaks are left with little snow this year. Similarly, the snow has also been rapidly melting on the route to Hemkund Sahib gurudwara in Chamoli.

Shweta Choubey, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Chamoli, said, "There has been little snow left in Badrinath for the past 15 days. Local residents say it is highly unusual, as the area remains covered in snow at this time of the year. Due to warm conditions, snow is also melting along the Hemkund Sahib yatra route," quoted the publication.

Hottest March Since 1900

At the beginning of April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared that India had recorded its warmest March in 122 years, after 1900, with a dreadful heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.

The IMD attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any central system over the country's southern parts.

Also Read: Toyota Sets New Benchmark With 100% Renewable Energy Manufacturing Unit In Bidadi

Uttarakhand 
Heatwaves 
Snowfall 
Hottest Summer 
High Temperature 

