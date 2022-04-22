Toyota Sets New Benchmark With 100% Renewable Energy Manufacturing Unit In Bidadi

Climate change has become the most unfortunate reality of contemporary times. Ice sheets in polar regions are melting; sea levels are rising, and so is the heat and drought. In such a scenario, while global agencies are busy making predictions of the impending impact of the phenomenon, private companies are also stepping up to do their bit to prolong climate change and keep the earth cool and green. Automobile giant Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) channelized all its efforts to leave a better impact on the environment.

Net Zero Carbon In Manufacturing Operations By 2035

In 2015, Toyota globally announced the "Toyota Environment Challenge 2050" with a holistic vision to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions from the products across life cycle & manufacturing. They are realizing 'Net Carbon Zero in Manufacturing Operations' by 2035. The company successfully achieved 100 per cent renewable energy with its manufacturing plant at Bidadi and 8 On-site Supplier Companies during the Global Toyota Environment Month in June 2021.

Spearheading Environment-Friendly Initiatives

Further, the company also works closely toward the holistic development of the Ramanagara region by taking the lead in establishing critical community-led interventions. Recently, TKM announced two more important initiatives for the area to set up the first oxygen generating plant equipped with a state-of-the-art and imperative oxygen facility at the CHC, Bidadi, near Bengaluru. Secondly, spearheading the Lingegowdana lake rejuvenation will restore the groundwater table, which holds up to 21000 cubic litres of fresh water.

TKM established an outdoor experiential learning centre– ECOZONE, with 17 environment learning themes interlinked to create awareness of Climate Change, Energy, Water, Waste, and Biodiversity. More than 19,600 school students have been trained at this centre. The training aims to create eco champions and usher in behavioural change in the young minds to protect our nature and its valuable resources.

TKM continues to share the best practices on eco-efforts across their value-chain, including supplier and dealer partners, to make a real difference in contributing to communities' betterment.





