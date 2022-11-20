Uttar Pradesh: Children Hand Over Charter Of Demands To Government For Inclusion Of Climate Change In Curriculum

The effects of climate change can be seen worldwide in the forms of disasters - floods, drought, heat waves, and extreme weather. The children of government schools in Uttar Pradesh have realised the same and brought it to the notice of government officials.

As many as 300 students took part in a climate change convention on Friday (November 18) and handed over a charter of demands to the senior government officials seeking inclusion of climate change in the curriculum.

Ready To Tackle Climate Crisis

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Basic Education Department of the Uttar Pradesh government organised the programme ahead of World Children's Day. Students from several state-run schools participated in the convention and expressed their concerns towards climate change.

The UNICEF (New Delhi) Education Specialist, Ram Chandra Rao Begur, while commenting on the programme, said, "During this campaign, children not only became aware of the responsible climate actions that they had to take but also decided to become the vehicle of social change in their families, schools and communities," reported Times Now.

'We're Aware Of Climate Change'

Earlier this year, more than 6,000 children from 240 schools spread across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh participated in a week-long campaign on climate change. They held community workshops and meetings and interviewed elderly people, farmers and neighbourhoods to understand climate change's impact on education, nutrition and health.

Through such initiatives, the students now understand the possible consequences of climate change. A student from secondary school mentioned, "We've participated in several campaigns related to climate change and studied about the same over the internet through research papers and magazines. Now we're very much aware of the subject and its effects on livelihood. For the same, we need to take possible steps now to prevent any damage in future."

Climate change has now become a global concern, and several state leaders have come forward to address the issue. From cutting carbon emissions from numerous sources to preventing the use of fossil fuels, several developments are in-process nationwide to protect the climate from harm.

