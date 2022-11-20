Antriksh Jigyasa: ISRO Launches Online Knowledge Portal To Provide Space Science Education

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a virtual platform named 'Antriksh Jigya', which means 'Space Curiosity.' It has been designed as a knowledge portal for providing candidates with space education and exploring space technology and its applications with STEM- Space Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Interested candidates can now register for the online space courses on the official portal of Antriksh Jigyasa, ISRO.

ISRO has launched 'Antriksh Jigyasa', a knowledge portal for active learning & exploring Space Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics (STEM). This virtual platform offers self-paced online courses on space science, technology, and applications. https://t.co/jMVtRr6D3N pic.twitter.com/PqjTU0a7Dd — ISRO (@isro) November 17, 2022

Innovative Learning

The platform is designed to help students with innovative e-learning content on space science, technology, and applications on the platform.

The open platform for public access has a section called 'SkyPicks,' where enthusiastic students about space can showcase their creativity. The theme for November has been set as 'Think like a Space Scientist.'

According to officials, as many as 560 participants have enrolled in the online portal since its launch. They can now access 113 knowledge repositories, 42 video sessions, seven online courses, and four knowledge partners.

Antriksh Jigyasa Components

Students interested in getting space education through STEM can explore different components of Antriksh Jigyasa- Space Varta, Shiksha Gagan, SPARK, Space Quiz, and Antriksh Navacharare.

Under Space Varta, students will learn from ISRO scientists, who share the theory behind scientific concepts related to specific areas of space science, technology, and applications, their experience in implementing the systems, and the success stories and outcomes of important space missions.

Similarly, young innovators can submit their ideas, research outcomes, models, software, tools and techniques, problem-solving approach or any other creative and innovative solutions under the Antriksh Navacharare programme. The national space institute has designed each of its learning components in a way that caters to the diverse need of individuals.

