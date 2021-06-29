Tree Man Vishnu Lamba Attacked For Opposing Felling Of Trees In Rajasthan

Vishnu Lamba, popularly known as the Tree Man of India, was attacked on June 18 by a group of men in Lamba village in Rajasthan's Tonk district. He was brutally assaulted for raising his voice against the felling of trees.



Lamba had been admitted to Saadat Hospital in critical condition as he sustained severe injuries to his head, arms, and back and bled profusely. The people who tried to help Lamba were also reportedly attacked. One of his companions is in a coma in a hospital in Jaipur.

Why Was The Tree Man Attacked?

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Lamba had informed that after the death of his uncle he had come to the village. He was preparing to join the government's door-to-door medical campaign when he learned about the Illegal construction being carried out in the village by encroaching on government land on the banks of the river and cutting down trees.

Owing to his protest against this illegal encroachment, Lamba was attacked with weapons from behind by the goons. The attack happened around 4 PM on after which an FIR was filed. However, the police did not cooperate or take necessary actions.

Following the attack tweets urging for Justice to Lamba had surfaced, including tweets from BJP MP Pratap Singh Sanghvi and BJP MP Ramchandra Bohra from Jaipur Lok Sabha headquarters, and many others.

Being a stern protester for protecting the environment, Lamba has faced similar attacks earlier. He was attacked for speaking out against the illegal mining of Banas, even then he did not receive any help or treatment from the administration or police, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

Who Is Vishnu Lamba?



Vishnu Lamba is an ecologist devoted to protecting nature and has spent 27 years of his life accomplishing his goal. He was addressed as the 'Tree Man of India' by former President Pranab Mukherjee, acknowledging his efforts for the environment.

He is also the President of Kalptaru Sansthan and has donated 50 lakh trees. He also served as an Ambassador of the Green Army to the Minister of Forests during the former Maharashtra government's tenure. In 2018 he had been very vocal about the destruction of forests in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read- Rajasthan-Based Climate Activist Wins UN Land Conservation Award 2021