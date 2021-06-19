Rajasthan-Based Climate Activist Wins UN Land Conservation Award 2021

Familial Forestry, an environmental conservation project by Rajasthan's Shyam Sunder Jyani, bagged the prestigious United Nations' Land for Life Award 2021. United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) announced the winner on Thursday, June 17.

Shyam Sunder Jyani, an associate professor of Sociology in Bikaner, was among the three Indians who made this year's shortlist of 12 candidates for the award. Sadhguru, who has remained vocal for environment conservation for years in India, was also on the list.

"It is an honour for me that our concept of Familial Forestry got recognition from a UN body. It will give our environment conservation campaign more confidence. It is a very happy day for me personally. My efforts have been recognised." Jayani told India Today after winning the award.

Jyani's concept revolves around making trees part of families that can ensure community participation in protecting and conserving the green cover. It involves transferring the care of the tree and the environment in the family to imbibe it in the family's consciousness.

Under the project, more than 2.5 million saplings have reportedly been planted in the last 15 years in the desert-prone northwest Rajasthan region. More than a million families from over 15000 villages have been a part of this campaign.



