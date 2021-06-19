Environment

Rajasthan-Based Climate Activist Wins UN Land Conservation Award 2021

Shyam Sunder Jyani, an associate professor of Sociology in Bikaner, has planted more than 2.5 million trees in a time span of 15 years under his 'Familial Forestry' campaign.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   19 Jun 2021 7:20 AM GMT
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Rajasthan-Based Climate Activist Wins UN Land Conservation Award 2021

Image Credits: UNCCD, Twitter/ShyamSunder

Familial Forestry, an environmental conservation project by Rajasthan's Shyam Sunder Jyani, bagged the prestigious United Nations' Land for Life Award 2021. United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) announced the winner on Thursday, June 17.

Shyam Sunder Jyani, an associate professor of Sociology in Bikaner, was among the three Indians who made this year's shortlist of 12 candidates for the award. Sadhguru, who has remained vocal for environment conservation for years in India, was also on the list.

"It is an honour for me that our concept of Familial Forestry got recognition from a UN body. It will give our environment conservation campaign more confidence. It is a very happy day for me personally. My efforts have been recognised." Jayani told India Today after winning the award.

Jyani's concept revolves around making trees part of families that can ensure community participation in protecting and conserving the green cover. It involves transferring the care of the tree and the environment in the family to imbibe it in the family's consciousness.

Under the project, more than 2.5 million saplings have reportedly been planted in the last 15 years in the desert-prone northwest Rajasthan region. More than a million families from over 15000 villages have been a part of this campaign.

Also Read: Nagaland: As Climate Change Delays Monsoon, Drought-Like Situation Predicted In State

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Nishit Navin

Nishit Navin

Remote Intern

I have lived in 7 cities across India. I completed my graduation with a triple major in English, Journalism, and animation. Currently, I am doing my master's in journalism from SIMC, Pune.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian