To Fastrack EV Adoption In India, Centre Aims To Set Up Charging Points At 22,000 Petrol Pumps Across Country

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on December 3 that work is currently underway to build charging stations for electric vehicles at 22,000 of the 70,000 different petrol pumps all across India.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Heavy Industries, informed the House that the main goal is to build charging stations for electric vehicles at express highways, highways and populated cities. Pandey added that the central government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India)-II scheme has instructed the Automotive Research Association of India in Pune, a centre working in the field of automobiles, to develop a prototype for fast charging of electric vehicles, reported Economic Times.



He also stated the goal is to have it on the market by December 2022.

'Work In Progress To Produce Lithium Batteries'

The minister further informed the Upper House that work is in progress to produce lithium batteries in the country to make India self-sufficient, and a production linked incentive scheme (PLI) scheme of Rs 18,100 crores has been evolved.

In his written reply, Pandey noted that Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) is being implemented for a period of five years w.e.f. April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crores. Under Phase-II of the FAME-India scheme, Rs 1000 crore is allocated to develop charging infrastructure.

He added that the Ministry of Power had sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/Union Territories and 1,576 charging stations across nine expressways and 16 highways under Phase II of the FAME India Scheme.

EV Adoption Remains Pretty Low In India

India started the EV push in 2013 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020. However, the adoption rate has been pretty low at a mere 0.79 per cent penetration rate.



According to a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India study, out of over 26,500 automobile outlets in India, barely 500 sell electric vehicles.

