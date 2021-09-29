Swachh Survekshan 2022: Centre Launches 7th Edition Of National Cleanliness Survey

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday, September 27, launched the 'Swachh Survekshan 2022', the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey under which first-time district rankings are also introduced.

A statement released by the ministry said that small cities will also be a part of the survey this year and will be divided into two population categories - under 15,000 and between 15,000-25,000. With the 'People's First' philosophy, this edition's main objective is to cover 100 per cent of wards for sampling as compared to 40 per cent in the previous six years.



Speaking at the event, Puri said that this new mission is an essential and transformative programme for the country, which has achieved success due to the support of all stakeholders at the grass-root level.

"PM Narendra Modi is the catalyst for converting the mission of Father of the Nation 'Mahatma Gandhi' into reality by leading the front and converting it into a people's movement. The road to success was not easy at all, but today we have not only achieved ODF but also succeeded very well in solid waste management," the minister said, reported by Times of India.

As the country celebrates #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, my Ministry launched 'Azaadi@75 Swachh Survekshan-2022' (SS-2022), the 7th edition of world's largest urban cleanliness survey with focus of 'People First' & tagline 'Mera Shahar, Meri Pehchan' i.e. 'My City, My Identity'. pic.twitter.com/pjxdvB6UIk — Durga Shanker Mishra (@Secretary_MoHUA) September 28, 2021





Improved technological interventions such as the digital tracking of documents, waste management, and geo-tagging of sanitation facilities for better efficiency also QR code-based citizens feedback for increased people outreach would be a part of this year's survey.

The last edition of the survey (2021) was conducted in a record time, despite the challenges of pandemic sand received feedback from 5 crore citizens of our country, an official statement from the ministry stated.



