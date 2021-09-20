First-Of-Its-Kind! Delhi Govt To Open Physical, Mental Health Clinics In 15 Schools

On October 1, the Delhi Government will launch a pilot project by setting up school health clinics in 15 schools to offer students physical and mental health support. The government had announced the launch of these clinics, on the lines of mohalla clinics, in 2018. Currently, the clinics would be set up in 15 schools across the city. The earlier plan was to start the project in 265 schools.

Like Mohalla clinics in the city, the school clinics would be set up in cabins. The Public Works Department(PWD) is likely to complete the installation of required furniture and fixtures and proper electricity and water supply. The clinics are expected to have expert counsellors and doctors, and the students would be tested and would maintain their entire health record. Teachers can also avail the facility.

Mohalla Clinics: Healthcare Initiatives

As per the latest The Economic Times, the order sent to the schools stated, "The government of NCT of Delhi has set new standards of development in our country by revolutionising the fields of primary healthcare and education. The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics provide easily accessible world-class primary healthcare facilities, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention, for free, to people at large." The order further states that with such initiatives, health and education departments come together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through school health clinics.

Recently, the government had inaugurated the district resource centres for children with special needs. This is the Delhi government's second initiative to build health centres across the schools. The clinics would have a doctor, nurse, a psychologist and a public health specialist and would be operational during school hours. Apart from catering to the physical well-being of the students, the clinics would focus on emotional health and would address mental health issues and offer counselling services.

Also Read: Kerala Teachers Build 150 Houses For Homeless People