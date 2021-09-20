All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First-Of-Its-Kind! Delhi Govt To Open Physical, Mental Health Clinics In 15 Schools

Image Credit: Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

First-Of-Its-Kind! Delhi Govt To Open Physical, Mental Health Clinics In 15 Schools

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi,  20 Sep 2021 1:26 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi government schools will be equipped with 'school health clinics', that would provide them with regular health check-ups and would focus on the emotional well-being of the children.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On October 1, the Delhi Government will launch a pilot project by setting up school health clinics in 15 schools to offer students physical and mental health support. The government had announced the launch of these clinics, on the lines of mohalla clinics, in 2018. Currently, the clinics would be set up in 15 schools across the city. The earlier plan was to start the project in 265 schools.

Like Mohalla clinics in the city, the school clinics would be set up in cabins. The Public Works Department(PWD) is likely to complete the installation of required furniture and fixtures and proper electricity and water supply. The clinics are expected to have expert counsellors and doctors, and the students would be tested and would maintain their entire health record. Teachers can also avail the facility.

Mohalla Clinics: Healthcare Initiatives

As per the latest The Economic Times, the order sent to the schools stated, "The government of NCT of Delhi has set new standards of development in our country by revolutionising the fields of primary healthcare and education. The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics provide easily accessible world-class primary healthcare facilities, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention, for free, to people at large." The order further states that with such initiatives, health and education departments come together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through school health clinics.

Recently, the government had inaugurated the district resource centres for children with special needs. This is the Delhi government's second initiative to build health centres across the schools. The clinics would have a doctor, nurse, a psychologist and a public health specialist and would be operational during school hours. Apart from catering to the physical well-being of the students, the clinics would focus on emotional health and would address mental health issues and offer counselling services.

Also Read: Kerala Teachers Build 150 Houses For Homeless People

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Delhi Schools 
Government schools 
Students 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X