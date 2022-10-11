All section
Caste discrimination
Stubble Burning Continues In Punjab With Over 700 Farm Fire Incidents Recorded So Far

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Jagran

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Stubble Burning Continues In Punjab With Over 700 Farm Fire Incidents Recorded So Far

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Punjab,  11 Oct 2022 9:42 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to data, from September 15 to October 10 this year, a total of 718 farm fire incidents were reported. However, during the same period in 2020 and 2021, Punjab witnessed only 244 and 150 such instances, respectively.

Punjab has registered more than 700 farm fire incidents since September 15 despite the state administration putting in several efforts to constrain stubble burning.

According to the stats released by the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the state recorded four farm fires -- two instances in Amritsar and one each in Kapurthala and Ludhiana -- today.

According to the data, from September 15 to October 10 this year, a total of 718 farm fire incidents were reported. However, during the same period in 2020 and 2021, Punjab witnessed only 244 and 150 such instances, respectively, reported NDTV.

Causes Of Spike In Air Pollution Levels In Delhi

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is among the causes of the alarming spike in air pollution in Delhi during approaching winters in October and November.

As the window for wheat, a rabi crop is very short after paddy harvest; farmers set their agricultural fields on fire to clear off crop residue. Annually, Punjab yields around 180 lakh tonnes of paddy straw.

Against stubble burning, the state government is ensuring more crop residue management machines and massive awareness programmes, but still, farm fires have persisted in Punjab. In the coming days, the cases of stubble-burning are expected to increase as paddy harvesting got delayed by at least ten days due to downpours last month.

Measures Taken By Punjab Govt

A few days back, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even conducted meetings with different farmer bodies and informed them that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government was making an all-out effort for paddy stubble management. He had requested the farmers to support it for protecting the environment.

Mann also stated that in the current season, a total of 1.22 lakh crop residue management machines had been made available for farmers. Further, a mobile app had been developed whereby farmers could learn about the availability of machines for the management of paddy straw within a radius of two-three kilometres.

Punjab recorded 71,304 such fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018, with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Unemployed Youth Demands To Fill Vacancies, Detained Amid Protest In Bhopal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Stubble Burning 
Farm Fire 
Bhagwant Mann 

