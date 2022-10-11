Stubble Burning Continues In Punjab With Over 700 Farm Fire Incidents Recorded So Far

Punjab has registered more than 700 farm fire incidents since September 15 despite the state administration putting in several efforts to constrain stubble burning.

According to the stats released by the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the state recorded four farm fires -- two instances in Amritsar and one each in Kapurthala and Ludhiana -- today.

According to the data, from September 15 to October 10 this year, a total of 718 farm fire incidents were reported. However, during the same period in 2020 and 2021, Punjab witnessed only 244 and 150 such instances, respectively, reported NDTV.

Causes Of Spike In Air Pollution Levels In Delhi

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is among the causes of the alarming spike in air pollution in Delhi during approaching winters in October and November.

As the window for wheat, a rabi crop is very short after paddy harvest; farmers set their agricultural fields on fire to clear off crop residue. Annually, Punjab yields around 180 lakh tonnes of paddy straw.

Against stubble burning, the state government is ensuring more crop residue management machines and massive awareness programmes, but still, farm fires have persisted in Punjab. In the coming days, the cases of stubble-burning are expected to increase as paddy harvesting got delayed by at least ten days due to downpours last month.

Measures Taken By Punjab Govt

A few days back, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even conducted meetings with different farmer bodies and informed them that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government was making an all-out effort for paddy stubble management. He had requested the farmers to support it for protecting the environment.

Mann also stated that in the current season, a total of 1.22 lakh crop residue management machines had been made available for farmers. Further, a mobile app had been developed whereby farmers could learn about the availability of machines for the management of paddy straw within a radius of two-three kilometres.

Punjab recorded 71,304 such fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018, with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

