Caste discrimination
Keralas Smart Garbage App Improves Response Time By Automatically Forwarding Complaint To Higher Authorities

Image Credit- Pixabay, Facebook/ M V Govindan

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala's 'Smart Garbage App' Improves Response Time By Automatically Forwarding Complaint To Higher Authorities

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  6 May 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The app is meant to assist people in lodging complaints concerning waste management. GPS would also be installed in garbage trucks as part of the Smart Garbage Monitoring System.

Kerala is all set to launch the 'Smart Garbage App' on May 15, announced M V Govindan, the Minister for Local Self Governments and Excise. The app will help streamline garbage management activities in local self-government (LSG). In the initial phase, it will be available under 365 LSGs and later will be expanded across Kerala in the future.

Special Feature Of App

The Smart Garbage App is meant to assist people in lodging complaints concerning waste management. In a unique feature, if the complaint is not addressed in said time, it would automatically get forwarded to higher authorities.

GPS would also be installed in garbage trucks as part of the Smart Garbage Monitoring System.

Phased Manner

Govindan said that the Haritha Keralam Mission planned a mass movement for scientific waste management. Kerala government was equipping local self-governments by enabling infrastructure for the mission's activities. He said the emphasis would be on 'reduce, reuse and recycle.

The first phase includes green protocol implementation by promoting environment-friendly materials and those that can be reused. The minister said to some extent, the government has succeeded in creating awareness among people on these subjects.

He noted, "We are wasting our limited natural resources through ignorance. It is easy to reduce the amount of waste than trying to dispose of huge quantities of waste. This is the way forward for responsible societies," quoted The New Indian Express.

Processing biodegradable waste through composting and non-biodegradable waste through recycling is the most environment-friendly method to dispose of waste. Also, the material recovery facilities of LSGs could help decrease the amount of waste assemblage.

Other Efforts

Minister for LSG and Excise said many local self-governments had embarked on facilities that sell second-hand electronic goods, toys, clothes and furniture. At such places, people were giving over unwanted goods.

At the same time, the Haritha Karma Sena is conducting a source-level collection of waste in 1021 LSGs. The litter-free campaign is expected to eliminate the practice of littering in public areas. He said, for this, CCTV cams would be installed, and the campaign would focus on public places and water bodies. He added that the government would provide electric vehicles to the Haritha Karma Sena for waste collection from houses.

Also Read: Brotherhood On Display! Maharashtra's All Hindu Village Gifts Loudspeaker To Mosque On Eid

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Smart Garbage App 
Kerala 
MV Govindan 

