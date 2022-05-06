All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Brotherhood On Display! Maharashtras All Hindu Village Gifts Loudspeaker To Mosque On Eid

Image Credit- Zee News, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Brotherhood On Display! Maharashtra's All Hindu Village Gifts Loudspeaker To Mosque On Eid

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  6 May 2022 9:26 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The action of the residents of Kelwad village sends out a strong message on where it stands on the ongoing loudspeaker row over the use of the sound system at places of worship.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At a time when the entire nation is witnessing humongous disputation regarding the use of loudspeakers in mosques, this village in Maharashtra is setting an example of amity between Hindus and Muslims.

Kelwad village in Buldhana district, with not even a single Muslim household, has presented a loudspeaker to a mosque in their adjacent hamlet on the occasion of Eid, reported ZEE News.

The villagers hosted a group of Muslims from adjoining Kinhola, nearly 6 km away, on Tuesday, May 2 and gifted the loudspeaker to the cleric in charge of the mosque as a gesture of harmony.

Living Together Since Centuries

Ganesh Nikam, a senior citizen of Kelwad village, had come up with the idea of presenting a loudspeaker to the Kinhola mosque. He said that for centuries Hindus and Muslims have been living together in brotherhood in these villages and don't have any problems or complaints about each other. Nikam added, "Politicians are trying to create this new rift between communities for polarisation of votes," quoted The Times of India.

Umesh Patil, the president of the village peace committee, called the initiative's intent to be a symbolic protest. He said that Hindus and Muslims in rural Maharashtra live peacefully. Patil added, "We believe the motive behind suddenly raising the loudspeaker issue is to start communal riots in the state," quoted the publication.

Anti Loudspeaker Protest

Nandu Borbale, the social activist, appealed to the rural youth to not participate in the anti loudspeaker protest. He said that the village youth should concentrate on their education and career. Borbale added, "Neither politicians nor upper-class people will send their sons and daughters to sing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. We want no more of such provocations," quoted the publication.

The action of Kelwad residents sends out a strong message on where it stands on the ongoing loudspeaker row over the use of the sound system at places of worship. Kinhola is the only village in that area to have a mosque.

Also Read: Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Hindu Village 
Gifts Loudspeaker 
Mosque 
Eid2022 

Must Reads

West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead Ahead Of Amit Shah's Two-Day Visit, Shah Calls For CBI Probe
Did Assam Police Thrash Muslims For Demanding Seperate Nation? Old Video Viral With False Claim
Was This Hindu Minority Leader In Bangladesh Assaulted For Not Attending Iftar Party? No, Claim Is Misleading!
Kerala's 'Smart Garbage App' Improves Response Time By Automatically Forwarding Complaint To Higher Authorities
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X