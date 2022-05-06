Brotherhood On Display! Maharashtra's All Hindu Village Gifts Loudspeaker To Mosque On Eid

At a time when the entire nation is witnessing humongous disputation regarding the use of loudspeakers in mosques, this village in Maharashtra is setting an example of amity between Hindus and Muslims.

Kelwad village in Buldhana district, with not even a single Muslim household, has presented a loudspeaker to a mosque in their adjacent hamlet on the occasion of Eid, reported ZEE News.

The villagers hosted a group of Muslims from adjoining Kinhola, nearly 6 km away, on Tuesday, May 2 and gifted the loudspeaker to the cleric in charge of the mosque as a gesture of harmony.

Living Together Since Centuries

Ganesh Nikam, a senior citizen of Kelwad village, had come up with the idea of presenting a loudspeaker to the Kinhola mosque. He said that for centuries Hindus and Muslims have been living together in brotherhood in these villages and don't have any problems or complaints about each other. Nikam added, "Politicians are trying to create this new rift between communities for polarisation of votes," quoted The Times of India.

Umesh Patil, the president of the village peace committee, called the initiative's intent to be a symbolic protest. He said that Hindus and Muslims in rural Maharashtra live peacefully. Patil added, "We believe the motive behind suddenly raising the loudspeaker issue is to start communal riots in the state," quoted the publication.

Anti Loudspeaker Protest

Nandu Borbale, the social activist, appealed to the rural youth to not participate in the anti loudspeaker protest. He said that the village youth should concentrate on their education and career. Borbale added, "Neither politicians nor upper-class people will send their sons and daughters to sing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. We want no more of such provocations," quoted the publication.

The action of Kelwad residents sends out a strong message on where it stands on the ongoing loudspeaker row over the use of the sound system at places of worship. Kinhola is the only village in that area to have a mosque.

