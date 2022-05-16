All section
Single-Use Plastic Items Banned In India From July 1 Onward- Heres All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Single-Use Plastic Items Banned In India From July 1 Onward- Here's All You Need To Know

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  16 May 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Single-use plastic plays a significant role in the uptick of pollution levels. Plastic glasses, forks and spoons, polythene, straws, and others are items made out of single-use plastics that can not be reused and are discarded.

Single-use plastic items will not be allowed from July 1 onwards in India. Earlier in the year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed producers, street vendors, shopkeepers and also the general public regarding the ban on all such items that the central government considers single-use plastic.

These banned plastic items include decorative thermocol, cups, glasses, flags, earbuds, candy and ice-cream sticks, PVC banners under 100 microns thickness, wrapping films, stirrers, and cutlery.

How Banning Single-Use Plastic Items Is An Environmental Boost!

While speaking at the event on May 14, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) member secretary S Chandrashekhar stated that the Union government decided to ban all single-use plastics and even the state government has decided to ban the sale, production, distribution, storage, import and use of plastic carry bags of all types irrespective of their size and thickness.

He also added that the use of plastic is quite harmful to health, and its use has been banned all over the country, as reported by The Times Of India.

Delhi Bans Single-Use Plastic Items!

The Delhi Government has made the decision to ban single-use plastic products in Delhi Secretariat from June 1. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has informed: "Single-use plastic goods will be prohibited at the Delhi Secretariat beginning June 1. In the first phase, the use-and-throw pens and water bottles will be prohibited in the Delhi Secretariat. Also, banners, posters, and food cutlery made from single-use plastic will also be banned in the Delhi Secretariat premises."

Gopal Rai also added how the Environment Department, under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is carrying out all needed steps to combat the pollution problem. The department also made an effort to launch a Summer Action Plan to combat the city's rising pollution levels.

Meanwhile, single-use plastic plays a significant role in up ticking the pollution numbers in such circumstances. Plastic glasses, forks and spoons, polythene, straws, and others are items made out of single-use plastics that can not be reused and are discarded.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
plastic ban 
Environment 
plastic free 

