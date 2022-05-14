Applaudable Gesture! Garbage Collectors Return Bag Full Of Cash, Gold Jewellery To Owners

With the ongoing crisis around the globe and the war in Ukraine, many say honesty and kindness are on their way out. However, this heartwarming incident from Navi Mumbai will make you think twice.

Two garbage collectors in Mumbai's Uran Taluka came across a bag full of gold jewellery and cash while they were on their everyday duty. Instead of keeping it for themselves, the duo decided to hand over the bag to the police and assist them in tracking down its original owner. The bag mentioned above contained a gold mangal sutra, a mobile phone and some cash inside it.

What Actually Happened?

As per a Free Press Journal report, the bag fell from a scooter. Back on May 7, Sushali Dhananjay Nakhwa's 10-year-old daughter Vidhi Dhananjay Nakhwa fell ill and was hospitalised due to it. Sushali, a fish-seller, and her husband were trying to put together money for their daughter's treatment. He was on his way to a jewellery shop on his scooter to sell a mangal sutra of around 35 grams inside a bag. However, the bag fell on the road by accident.

It was then discovered by the two garbage collectors, identified as 18-year-old Ashraf Asgar Sheikh and 23-year-old Amit Lalji Chaudhary, who are both residents of Bori Pakhadi.

Good Samaritans!

Amit and Ashraf came across the bag alongside the road near Anandi Hotel while they were busy collecting usable items in the garbage. They instantly took the bag to Uran police station and handed it over to them to help the cops track down the owner.

The active initiative of the police soon helped them trace the original owner with the help of the mobile found in the bag. They asked them to come to the police station to take their lost items with all necessary verification steps.

Despite knowing that the items inside that bag could change their fortune overnight, Amit and Ashraf set a tremendous example of honesty and kindness, and The Logical Indian salutes them for their kind act!

