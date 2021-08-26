North Delhi Municipal Corporation To Set Up 50 Tonnes Per Day Plastic Waste Processing Plant

Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) Sanjay Goel said that the municipal body is going to set up 50 tonnes per day (TPD) plastic waste processing plant at Tikri Kalan in accordance with Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Central Pollution Control Board Guidelines.

He also added that they are in the process to empanel Waste Management Agencies for the work of segregation, collection, transportation of plastic waste for its recycling and processing.



According to Goel, around 4500 MT of Municipal Solid Waste is generated and collected in the jurisdiction of North DMC. The plastic waste which is collected in the North DMC constitutes recyclable and non-recyclable components.

Waste Processing Plant

To eliminate waste, the Municipal Corporation has come up with an action plan to discard single-use plastic and to implement plastic waste management Rules, 2016, reported The Indian Express.

Goel also informed that a waste processing facility is already being run at Narela-Bawana. He added that at the facility around 2000 TPD municipal solid waste including plastic waste collected from three zones of North DMC.



Apart from this, approximately 350 TPD RDF is collected from the Bhalaswa site. He further said that an integrated waste to energy plant in collaboration with IOCL for processing of Municipal Solid waste including plastic waste is also under process.

North DMC has issued 1526 challans, seized 12930.80 kg of plastic bags below 50 microns. Till January 31, it has collected a total of ₹19.18 lakh as a penalty.

