A Responsible Step! Blue Dart Plants Over 1 Lakh Trees In Jharkhand

India's leading express service provider Blue Dart and its tree plantation partner GrowTrees.com planted 1,03,170 trees in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Blue Dart is a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, which is driving the Green Campaign, which is aimed at improving elephant habitat and offset nearly 20,00,000 kgs of carbon per year upon maturity. The drive took place between August 7, 2021, to August 12, 2021, in which they planted trees of local species like Bamboo, Jackfruit, Tendu, Sheesham, Jamun, Mango and Karanj.





Three Critical Elements

The express service provider already boasts of keen environment and animal enthusiasts in its team in Jharkhand, Ranchi and Jamshedpur, and all of them contributed to the plantation drive. The initiative forms a part of the sustainable roadmap for the organization that provides a detailed guide to help it give back to the society and the environment that it operates in.

Under this roadmap, there are three critical elements: clean operations for climate protection that falls under 'environment', being a better company to work for all under social, and being a highly trustworthy company under governance.

Celebrating World Elephant Day

The plantation drive was undertaken to celebrate World Elephant Day on August 12. Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary boasts of being the haven of one of the most significant elephant populations in the world. Located in East Singhbhum, this sanctuary has an undulated terrain that includes high hillocks, deep valleys, plateaus and open fields between the hillocks.

This sanctuary is widely known as a paradise for elephants that offers a diverse habitat for flora and fauna. It is located in the catchment area of river Subarnarekha and stretches for 195 square kilometres. The area provides the elephants with sufficient space to peacefully co-exist without much human interference.

A publication named IndiaCSR quoted the CMO and Head of Business Development for Blue Dart Ketan Kulkarni, saying that Blue Dart has always been an organization that takes every necessary step in 'Connecting People Improving Lives. Ketan, himself an environment and animal enthusiast, said, "World Elephant Day brings into focus the African and American elephants who we need to protect from human-animal conflict, poaching and habitat loss".

Till now, Blue Dart has already planted over 4,51,000 trees across the geography of India for various initiatives like Trees for Tigers, rural, tribal communities, ecotourism, etc.

